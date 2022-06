The Volusia County Council was seeking ideas from the public June 15 on the future use of the fairgrounds at DeLand. The county is one of four property owners of the 100-acre site on State Road 44, just east of Interstate 4. The others are the Florida Farm Bureau, Volusia County Cattlemen’s Association and Volusia County Fair and Youth Show.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO