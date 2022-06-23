The 54th Regiment, memorialized in music

William James College, a leader in mental health education, awarded Joseph D. Feaster, Jr. Esq, the Doctor of Humane Letters, which is the highest degree that an academic institution can bestow. Feaster became a mental health champion after the tragic loss of his son by suicide. He served as the 2022 Commencement Speaker for William James College on June 12, 2022 at the Boston Park Plaza. President Nicholas Covino, who is committed to training professionals to meet the mental health needs of the unserved and underserved, invited Feaster to speak about the impact of mental illness on families and communities. Covino shared at Commencement, “I am always impressed that the people who we honor here are “regular people” who have decided that they will invest in healing the world rather than enriching themselves. Joseph D. Feaster, Jr. is a leader in reducing the stigma of mental illness and has brought great comfort to those who have lost someone close to them.” Feaster later shared with the graduates, “As I look out at each of you, I know you understand and appreciate my and my family’s pain, and you have committed yourselves to be present and ready to assist the next Joseph Dupont Feaster III and the next Feaster Family.”

