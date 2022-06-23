ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Art On The MART’s Exciting Summer Schedule Kicks Off Next Thursday

By Elliot McGowan
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSWQS_0gJVWKHn00

The largest permanent digital art projection in the world will illuminate the riverwalk all summer!

Having treated Chicago to some incredible spectacles last year , including shows inspired by “ The Obama Portraits ” and the “ Frida Kahlo: Timeless ” exhibition, the Art on the MART’s scintillating summer schedule will begin on Thursday, June 30.

Taking place nightly at 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm, the new schedule will bring to a close Floe –  a piece by Chicago native Carrie Hanson with her contemporary dance company, The Seldoms, and Choral – a piece spotlighting the impacts on marine life by Marlena Novak and Jay Alan. Wednesday, June 29th, will also mark the last showing of two climate change-themed projections presented in partnership with Shedd Aquarium.

These will pass the baton on to several new exciting pieces being displayed on the 25-story-tall face of the Merchandise Mar for a blockbuster summer 2022 program. Premiering Thursday, June 30, at 9 pm, all 34 digital projectors will begin bringing to life Billiken by Shkunna Stewart and Wills Glasspiegel as well as explore by Jonas Denzel through Wednesday, September 7.

Billiken is a large-scale visual work celebrating the talented youth dance groups and marching bands that participate and compete in Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade which is the largest and longest-running African American parade in the country. Meanwhile, explore is a sound-focused piece inspired by drums that will feature hands that “knock, rub, clap and perform a rhythmic choreography across the building, turning it into a towering musical instrument.”

The summer schedule will also continue to show Nick Cave’s Ba Boom Boom Pa Pop Pop through Wednesday, September 7. The work by the acclaimed American artist and local legend features completely original footage together with remastered content from Cave’s original film Drive-By. Brightly colored figures dance across the Mart’s iconic riverside façade transporting the viewer to a kaleidoscopic other world.

The projections coincide with the first career-spanning retrospective of Nick Cave’s work, Forothermore, which is currently on show at The Museum of Contemporary Art. Dubbed his largest show ever in Chicago, the exhibition is dedicated to those who exist as the “other” and features more than 75 of Cave’s acclaimed works stretching back to 1989 and Cave’s first post-student creations.

Holding the title of the “largest permanent digital art projection in the world”, Art on theMART attracts thousands to the Riverwalk and Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago every week by transforming the 2.5-acre river façade of the Merchandise Mart. It provides a public platform for local artists, national artists, and international artists with work ranging from schools to renowned exhibitions and everything in between.

The 30-minute shows will run nightly through summer at 9 pm and 9:30 pm. The best places to view the projections are from the jetty section of the Chicago Riverwalk between Wells and Franklin Streets.

For those who prefer to view it from home, live streams can be found on Art on the MART’s Facebook page .

[Featured image courtesy of Art on the MART]

See more: 10 Essential Chicago Bucket List Experiences For 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Our annual Chicago Pride Parade advice: enjoy the day, avoid the night

Nine years ago, we published our editors’ recommendations for enjoying the Chicago Pride Parade weekend safely. Unfortunately, everything we wrote then applies equally to this year’s celebration. Avoid Belmont. Leave at a relatively early hour. Trust your gut. Historically, there aren’t many problems during the parade itself. Flare-ups...
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Here's A List Of Food Vendors That Will Be At The Taste Of Chicago

Grab your wallet and prepare to head to Grant Park soon as the Taste of Chicago is a little under two weeks away. If you’re a true Chicagoan or a visitor who loves the city, you know this event is one of the most attended summer festivities. With dishes that appeal to your hungry needs, such as the iconic Chicago-style hot dog, deep-dish pizza, and an old-style turkey leg, you’ll leave disapproving of how much you ate but overfilled with Chicago joy.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
greenvacationdeals.com

Turtle Splash Water Park Coupons West Chicago IL

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. It looks like we are in for a hot summer in Chicago, Illinois. With the first days of summer bringing near-record heat in Chicago, we can expect some hot temperatures this summer. So everyone in Chicago or traveling to Chicago will be looking for ways to cool off.
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Summer 2022

The past two years and change have been a long, hard time for Chicago restaurants, and while most pandemic restrictions have been lifted and diners are eating out again, the troubles continue: there’s still a labor shortage, equipment shipments are still delayed, and the cost of gas and ingredients continues to soar. And so many big restaurant openings that were optimistically planned for summer have been postponed till fall. But there are still quite a few to look forward to, including a new concert venue, an Instagram-friendly museum and ice cream parlor, and a local link on a celebrated international chain. Read on to find out more about the summer’s most anticipated openings.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Rennie
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Nick Cave
honestcolumnist.com

Vintage Chicago Tribune: History of Tower built by Sears reflects highs and lows of city’s business hub

The Willis Tower was built with cutting-edge technology and ageless chutzpah, a word that could be translated as an intoxicating sense of omnipotence. When planning for what was originally called Sears Tower — a name many still use — began, the company had 350,000 employees. Half of America’s households had a Sears credit card. The company’s future seemed to carry a lifetime guarantee.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Check out the 4th of July Fireworks Shows and Celebrations happening around Chicago

The 4th of July is right around the corner! Maybe now’s a good time to plan out what fireworks shows you will see during the holiday weekend…. WGN TV put out a massive list of the fests and fireworks shows happening in and around Chicago during the 4th of July weekend. Events include Itasca’s notably HUGE fireworks show on July 4th, Grant Park Music Festival’s Independence Day Salute on July 3rd, Navy Pier’s summer fireworks on July 2nd, and Evergreen Park’s July 1st evening parade and fireworks show!
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Time to dumpster dive: Northwestern students pack up, home goods pile up

On evenings before trash collection, recent Northwestern University graduates Conor Metz and Geena Vetula go on “dumpster diving dates” in hopes of finding furniture for the Chicago apartment they’re moving into next month. With leases ending and Northwestern students moving out, discarded home goods pile up near...
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Art Museum#Art World#Art Exhibitions#Mart#Floe#Shedd Aquarium#Artonthemart
Chicago Food King

Must try BBQ Spot in Wheaton

One of my favorite types of food is barbecue. I was visiting my sister and she told me about a fantastic spot that serves up the award-winning barbecue. The name of the establishment is Steamboat BBQ in Wheaton.
WHEATON, IL
Chicago magazine

Five Things to Do: June 24-26

PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply. The Logan Square Arts Festival is back for the first time since 2019, and it will not be one to miss. Featuring local artists, live music, food and cocktails, this three-day fest is the perfect place to kick off the first weekend of summer. June 24–26. logansquareartsfestival.com.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillemagazine.com

Rehabbing Willowbrook Wildlife Center

Appears in the July Issue issue. The DuPage Forest Preserve District recently approved a $25 million project to transform its nationally recognized Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn into the district’s first net-zero building. Based in Chicago and Darien, architect Wight & Company will design and build the revitalized facility, which is set to include a 27,000-square-foot wildlife clinic and visitor center, new animal rehabilitation areas, an outdoor classroom, and an interpretive trail with wildlife observation areas. The new clinic and visitor center are expected to open in mid-2024, with the entire project expected to be completed by 2025.
WILLOWBROOK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Plaza del Lago changes hands for second time in four years

WS Development finds Wilmette so nice, it will try it twice. Six months after acquiring Edens Plaza, the East Coast developer announced its purchase of Plaza del Lago, a 100,000-square-foot shopping center near Wilmette’s lakefront. “We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Wilmette,” said Samantha David, president of WS Development, in a press release. […] The post Plaza del Lago changes hands for second time in four years appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
1520 The Ticket

Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?

There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
OAK PARK, IL
101wkqx.com

The Most Unusual Things To Do In Chicago

There are some places that you MUST go to when you visit Chicago. The Art Institute, Buckingham Fountain, The Museum of Science and Industry, The Shedd Aquarium… I digress. There’s a lot of things to do. However, here’s a list of things that are more unusual that are definitely worth checking out!
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
309
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy