ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Immersive art unveiled on London’s Southbank shows refugee’s journey to safety

By Lottie Kilraine
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Three immersive artworks have been unveiled on London’s Southbank, depicting an Ethiopian refugee’s journey to safety in the UK.

The three-dimensional pieces depict the story of Eskander Turki, who is now a member of the Northern Ireland athletics team.

The street art, created by the duo known as 3D Joe & Max, tells how Mr Turki, who fled his home in Ethiopia, sought refuge in the UK and found healing through running.

Mr Turki said: “Ten years ago I could not imagine the life I have today.

“The support and community I have found in the UK, through Migrant Help and in my running, have helped me to heal from the trauma of my past.

“I was forced to run from my home and leave my family behind in Ethiopia, fearing for my life and searching for safety.

“Now, my running has saved me in many more ways. I have found new hope for my future – starting a family with my wife Amina, following a new career path, and racing for the Northern Ireland team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Zoyv_0gJVWHdc00

There are three artworks, representing the three stages of Mr Turki’s journey, as part of a campaign by Migrant Help to mark Refugee Week 2022.

The immersive style invites viewers to literally step into the frame, allowing people to place themselves in the different chapters of Mr Turki’s story.

The first piece depicts him escaping violence and persecution in Ethiopia, the second shows his journey across the Mediterranean in a dinghy, and the third illustrates him claiming asylum and settling in Northern Ireland, where he took up long-distance running.

Mr Turki left Ethiopia in 2011 after being imprisoned and tortured for four months for taking part in a student protest while studying electrical engineering at college.

His mother sold her possessions to raise money for him to escape to Sudan, fearing he would end up like his father and brother, who were both killed by the military.

However, what followed was a decade of abuse during which he was enslaved on a Sudanese building site, was imprisoned by people smugglers in Libya, escaped across the Mediterranean in a dinghy, and was assaulted and left homeless in Italy.

He finally settled in Belfast, in April 2019, and it was there that a doctor suggested he took up running as a way to manage his trauma. He did so, and went on to earn a place in the Northern Ireland and Ulster athletics team earlier this year.

Mr Turki has already won a silver medal in the British Inter Counties Cross Country Championships.

In August he will make his track debut in the Northern Ireland championships and in the Antrim Coast half marathon as part of the elite field, which will see him compete against some of the world’s top runners including Sir Mo Farah.

Joe Hill, of 3D Joe & Max, said: “When I heard Eskander’s story, I was blown away. The journey he has been on is unfathomable to those of us who haven’t been faced with such danger.

“Through the anamorphic artworks I’ve created, my aim has been to convey the emotion of the moments depicted, moments that many refugees experience in their own way – be that fear, hope or loneliness.

“The scenes I create are never whole until people interact with them though, and the purpose of these pieces is to allow the public to see themselves in Eskander’s experiences, to really connect with what he’s been through and celebrate the life he’s built.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Farah
Person
Joe Hill
Daily Mail

British couple's dream holiday in Canada ends in 'nightmare' after they are ordered off their flight despite doing 'nothing wrong'

A British couple’s dream holiday in Canada ended in a ‘nightmare’ when they were ordered off their plane by armed police without being given any explanation. Retired surveyor Richard Brailey, 71, and his wife Patricia, 66, were among at least 25 passengers forced to leave the Air Canada flight before it left Montreal for Heathrow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southbank#Refugees#Art World#Public Art#Uk#Ethiopian
The Atlantic

‘I’ve Seen Several Giants Die on My Land’

Greek mythology can be helpful when trying to make sense of the climate crisis. The imminent threat of total ecological collapse carries a certain mythological air, with its sweeping scale and embedded warnings against hubris. Hubris, after all, landed us here—that mortal weakness that brings individuals to ruin and topples empires, that fixes in us the delusion that power, once obtained, is permanent. That no man or god or gale-force wind can snatch it away.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Check down the back of your sofas! Britons are warned they have just 100 days left to spend £14.5bn worth of £20 and £50 paper notes still in circulation before shops start rejecting them

Britons are in a race against time to spend paper £20 and £50 notes - because shops will stop accepting them in 100 days and they will become worthless. The paper bills have been swapped for plastic-like polymer versions over the past two years to improve security. The...
LIFESTYLE
a-z-animals.com

10 Incredible Donkey Facts

Also known as an ass or burrow, a donkey is a hoofed animal that belongs to the Equidae family. Donkeys have a long and varied history with roots in Africa and Asia. About 6000 years ago, during the predynastic period of Egypt, the wild African ass (E. africanus) in northeastern Africa was bred to come up with the modern domestic donkey (Equus asinus).
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Artist, 58, and lawyer, 65, are sued by neighbours after being accused of '3ft land grab' which saw them pave over a flower bed between the back gardens of their million pound London homes

An artist and her lawyer partner are locked in a fight with their neighbours, after being accused of taking three feet of their back garden and paving over it. Wendy Mszyca, 58, and her partner Amanda Uziell-Hamilton, 65, are accused of staging a land-grab over the narrow strip of ground between their million-pound house and the £1.4m Victorian home of their neighbours, Jay and Hannah Stirrett.
sciencealert.com

Study of Tibetan Monks Reveals Surprising Advantages of Lifelong Celibacy

Why would someone join an institution that removed the option of family life and required them to be celibate? Reproduction, after all, is at the very heart of the evolution that shaped us. Yet many religious institutions around the world require exactly this. The practice has led anthropologists to wonder...
RELIGION
BBC

Victorian Society's warning over ornate Rossendale home

A former mill owner's ornate home in Lancashire has been placed in the top 10 of the most at risk buildings by the Victorian Society. Grade II-listed Horncliffe House was more recently used as a hotel and wedding venue but was badly damaged in a fire two years ago. A...
ECONOMY
BBC

Ex-soldier from Coventry 'lives in fear' of deportation

A British Army veteran facing deportation to Zimbabwe said he lived in fear of being taken from his home. Joram Nechironga has lived in the UK for 20 years and served in Iraq during his five years with Wiltshire-based 9 Supply Regiment. But the father of two, from Coventry, was...
POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy