Special Weather Statement issued for Los Banos - Dos Palos, West Side Mountains north of 198 by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Madera FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Madera. * WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 442 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Madera County along the San Joaquin River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MADERA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO