ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Los Banos - Dos Palos, West Side Mountains north of 198 by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 03:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Los Banos...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Madera by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Madera FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Madera. * WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 442 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Madera County along the San Joaquin River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MADERA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fresno, Merced by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 02:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fresno; Merced FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 230 AM PDT early this morning for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Merced. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy