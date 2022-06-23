ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MI

Kevin Summers Jr. – Selfie Superstar 6.23.22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Summers Jr. from Avoca, along with his...

Cars 108

Is Anything Ever Going to Happen With Southmoor Golf Club in Burton?

Southmoor Golf Club has become just another eyesore for the area. It always pains me to see an abandoned golf course. For several years now, Southmoor Golf Club on Dort Highway in Burton has just been sitting unused. Last I knew, plans were trying to be passed to turn some of the land from general commercial to light industrial. That change was would allow the land to be used for a commercial medical marijuana site. That was back in 2018 and I haven't seen much more about that since.
BURTON, MI
1470 WFNT

Have You Seen These 10 Movies Based In Michigan?

Michigan is an awesome state for numerous reasons. One reason, in particular, is the number of movies based in the Great Lakes State. It's always exciting to be watching a movie and hear a character say 'Grand Rapids' or 'Detroit'. Grand Rapids is where 'American Pie' was based and Detroit has been the backdrop for several movies, a few of which you will see below including 'Gran Torino' with Clint Eastwood.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Historical Trivia… Sherman Woods Subdivision, Port Huron, MI – By Derek Smith

In case you do not follow the website’s historical section, here is some trivia about the “hood.”. There was a petition presented to the Mayor and City Commission of Port Huron on June 7th, 1937, from Sherman Woods residents arguing against the building of a street along the lake from Ballantine to Holland Ave. It was stated in the petition that the proposed road would provide no advantage to anyone and that it would interrupt the quiet and natural beauty of the woods and the lake. It would also destroy many trees and result in a traffic situation that would “destroy the quiet” and bring constant danger to the many and small children whose parents have sought here safety and a natural environment. A street in this location would not allow any non-residents to use the beach, which is all “privately-owned” If you walk the Conger sidewalk, there is a city-owned easement that would have accommodated a street way back then.
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

The Blue Water Bridge Experience – By Mary Bisciaio

I suffer from CRS. My doctor has not confirmed the diagnosis, but he doesn’t live my life. He doesn’t climb twenty steps to our second floor colonial to immediately forget what I wanted, only to remember fifteen minutes later when I return to the kitchen. He doesn’t go to the grocery for three items and return with five but without the original three. Yes, I suffer from CRS, can’t remember s… Well, you get my drift. Sometimes, I’m amazed at an old memory, one as much as fifty years ago, vivid and sharp. I am convinced those memories that touch the heart remain forever locked there till a trigger brings it back.
DETROIT, MI
City
Lexington, MI
City
Kenockee Township, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
WNEM

Sterling Heights lottery club wins $1 million prize

Sterling Heights, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sterling Heights lottery club got the surprise of a lifetime when they found out a forgotten Powerball ticket was worth $1 million. The TAJ Funds Lottery Club matched the five white balls, 16-25-27-49-55, in the Feb. 14 Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Meijer store on Van Dyke Avenue.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Voice News

Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival royalty crowned in New Baltimore

New Bay-Rama royalty was crowned on opening day of the festival in downtown New Baltimore. This year’s Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday. On opening day, contestants and spectators gathered in the festival tent to see who would be named the next Miss Bay-Rama and Little Miss Bay-Rama.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Burger Crowned the No. 1 in the State

It’s officially summer, which means many Michigan residents will be on their patios grilling up hamburgers this season. I mean, obviously, it’s never a bad time to have a hamburger, but in the summer, the favorite American food just seems a big tastier. I’m actually a vegetarian, but I love a good veggie burger, and thankfully, most restaurants have a vegetarian or vegan option these days when it comes to burger patties.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot 2022

What an amazing weekend! Beautiful cars and great people gathered for the annual Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot in Eastpointe. WCSX was hanging out at the Oddfellows hall and having a blast! There were raffles, live bands, cars and good eats! Thanks to the amazing WCSX promo team, we got some really great pics of the entire day!
EASTPOINTE, MI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
1051thebounce.com

New Michigan Restaurant Serves Fresh Power Bowls and More

If fresh food is your thing, then you’re in luck, as Michigan just got a new restaurant that specializes in fresh, delicious power bowls and more. This New Jersey-based fast-casual restaurant uses the freshest, most high-quality ingredients to serve up açaí, pitaya and coconut bowls. The spot also offers smoothies, oatmeal bowls, vegan granola and fresh juices.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Don’t be basic: 22 off-the-beaten-path Michigan attractions to check out

I am often asked as a Detroit local what there is to do around here, by out-of-towners or neighbors that don’t get out much. Common answers (my answers are anything but common) might include the Detroit Zoo, the DIA, Belle Isle, or the Riverwalk, and while all are fantastic and very entertaining answers, I like to give suggestions that are a little bit more like me: odd, weird, quirky, funny, or obscure perhaps.
DETROIT, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Detroit Burgers | 10 Must-Try Burgers in Detroit Michigan

If you’re looking for the best burgers in Detroit, you’ve come to the right place!. Burgers are easy to love, which is why they are so popular. The combination of a juicy ground beef patty and a fresh, fluffy bun functions as the perfect canvas for a culinary adventure.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jobbie Nooner in southeast Michigan: a truly unique Metro Detroit tradition

LAKE ST. CLAIR , Mich. (FOX 2) - The Midwest's second biggest boat party is back on Lake St. Clair in Metro Detroit as Jobbie Nooner returns!. The annual summer tradition is on Lake Saint Clair and takes place the last Friday of every June. It's boats, beverages, and bikinis - but also dad bods, debauchery, and drinking.
MICHIGAN STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills is a quaint little city in Michigan’s Oakland County with a lot of local history. This city is perfect for a modest relaxing vacation. Its calm environment and peaceful aura will give you an escape from the hustle and bustle of cities. This city has a lot...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
MLive

Michigan woman wins $1M lottery prize after store sold out of her favorite ticket

LANSING, MI -- A Delta County woman sure is happy that she was unable to play her favorite instant lottery ticket as changing things up led to a $1 million win recently. “When I stopped at the store to buy a Lottery ticket, the clerk told me they had just sold out of the game I typically play, so I decided to buy a Lucky X50 ticket instead,” said the 65-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the ticket later that day and when I saw that I’d won $1 million, I started crying.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Golf Channel

Michigan man shoots 17-under 55, featuring a front-nine 25

First came Rhein Gibson in 2012. Then there was Alexander Hughes in 2020. Now, Michigan native Andrew Ruthkoski has joined the short list of golfers to shoot a world-record 55. Gibson and Hughes both shot their 55s on par 71 golf courses – coincidentally both in Oklahoma – while Ruthkoski...
MUSKEGON, MI

