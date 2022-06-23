ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Bill Nye ‘the Science Guy’ marries journalist Liza Mundy

river1037.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Nye the Science Guy and journalist and best-selling author Liza Mundy were married at the Castle Building’s Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. last month. According to PEOPLE, Star...

www.river1037.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herbie J Pilato

Some of My Life Story and a Dream Come True

From May 1984 to December 1985, I was a page for NBC-TV in Burbank, California. As a result, I found myself on the set of now-legendary TV shows such as Family Ties, The Golden Girls, and Wheel of Fortune. I helped to coordinate an affiliates’ convention, two press tours, five Bob Hope specials, An All-Star Salute To President ‘Dutch’ Reagan, the 1984 Democratic Presidential Debates, the 1984 Emmy Awards, and The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson.
BURBANK, CA
tvinsider.com

‘Walker’ Finale, ‘Trek’ Bedtime Story, ‘Beavis and Butt-Head,’ Remembering Menudo

The CW’s Walker does some soul-searching in its Season 2 finale. In a fanciful episode, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds crew becomes trapped in a fairy tale, costumes and all. Beavis and Butt-head go into space in their first screen appearance in more than a decade. A four-part HBO Max documentary follows the rise and fall of Latin-American boy band Menudo.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Primetimer

Rainn Wilson Recently Found the Script For Lost 'Pet Day' Episode of The Office

It's been the stuff of legend for some time now, but Rainn Wilson says he recently discovered a copy of the script for an episode of The Office that was never produced. In an interview with People, Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute, revealed that he found the unreleased episode of The Office in his desk drawer. "This is an absolutely true story," Wilson said. "Recently, I uncovered a lost Office episode — not making this up — called 'Pet Day.'"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blair Tindall
Person
Robert Picardo
Person
Bill Nye
NBC News

James Rado, co-creator of 'Hair,' dies at 90

James Rado, co-creator of the groundbreaking hippie musical “Hair,” which celebrated protest, pot and free love and paved the way for the sound of rock on Broadway, has died. He was 90. Rado died Tuesday night in New York City of cardio respiratory arrest, according to friend and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

See Tim Allen in First Look of Disney Plus Series 'The Santa Clauses'

Six months ahead of the winter holidays, Disney+ unveiled its first look at the upcoming series, The Santa Clauses, starring Tim Allen back in his beloved role as Scott Calvin. "Enjoy a first look at the #DisneyPlus Original series #TheSantaClauses in celebration of #HalfwayToTheHolidays," a tweet read on Thursday. In the snap, fans can see Allen and his returning co-star Elizabeth Mitchell, who is reprising her role as Carol/Mrs. Claus.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Smithsonian Institute#New York Times
Deadline

Marcia Gay Harden, Halston Sage, Andrew Richardson & Aidan Quinn To Star In Indie Comedy ‘Daughter Of The Bride’ From MarVista Entertainment, Particular Crowd

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show), Halston Sage (Paper Towns), Andrew Richardson (The Independent) and Aidan Quinn (Elementary) have signed on to star in Daughter of the Bride (w/t), an indie comedy from MarVista Entertainment and Particular Crowd, which has entered production The film directed by Annette Haywood-Carter (Savannah) centers on Diane (Harden) and Kate (Sage) — mother and daughter and inseparable friends, whose lives are turned upside down when mom announces her engagement to a mystery man (Quinn) that she’s been dating for only a few weeks. In a series of comical events,...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Dean Butler Once Revealed His Favorite Episode

Nearly 40 years after “Little House on the Prairie” came to an end, Dean Butler revealed which episode of the classic TV series is his all-time favorite. While speaking to the Daily Planet in June 2021, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shared the episodes that he’s particularly fond of. “As far as episodes I’m not in, at the end of the first season, there’s a two-part episode called ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd,’ Butler explained. “I think this is one of the finest episodes in the history of the series. There is just something beautiful in the storytelling about that.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Former Disney Exec Steve Fickinger Dies at 62

Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer behind musicals like Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies, and The Lion King, has passed away. He was 62 years old. According to Fickinger's niece, Los Angeles Times editor Jessica Roy, Fickinger died suddenly on June 17 at his home in Laguna Beach. No cause of death has been revealed. During the course of his long career, Fickinger worked as an executive at Disney, overseeing Disney Theatrical's Education and Outreach program and shepherding shows like High School Musical and Aladdin to the stage. He also worked on the film side, helping develop Mulan, Tarzan, and Lilo & Stitch.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'. Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy