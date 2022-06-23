ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Inflation and soaring prices are impacting future road projects in Michigan

By Ali Hoxie
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ClSEB_0gJVVUu200

High gas prices are not only hurting everyday drivers at the pump—it’s also having an impact on the roads.

The high cost of gas, along with other issues like inflation and a lack of labor, means Michigan's road projects are going up in price.

The projects already underway are fully funded but bids are usually accepted ahead of time. That means planning for the years to come is getting tricky.

Edward Hill lives near Orchard Lake and 13 Mile Road where northbound Orchard Lake is closed.

He worries not only about how high gas prices will impact his wallet but the impact of future projects like the one on his street.

"As far as funding the roads, I know they are trying to be strategic in finding ways to pay for roads. They have been working it for years,” he said.

Craig Bryson of the Road Commission of Oakland County says a 10 to 30 percent increase in materials is adding millions of additional dollars to future road projects. Not to mention, the fuel budget is adding to the pain of budgeting.

“We are estimating right now just for our fuel use, $1.2 million more next year, which in other terms is the equivalent of doing 3 and a half miles of road resurfacing that we won’t be able to do next week,” he said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the higher costs will be taken into account when planning future projects.

They also say time will tell on whether or not these increased prices will mean fewer projects in the future.

“Ultimately it means that as these prices increase, and state and local budgets are what they are. It means that we will be buying, you know, you’ll be building less due to those inflationary costs," Executive Vice President of MITA Rob Coppersmith said.

MDOT says the largest factor driving up costs has been a long history of neglect to long-term fixes.

In 2010, the average cost of a road project was $1.4 million. This year, the average is $3.2 million.

Comments / 3

whocarez
2d ago

maybe spending most of the money on planning and hiring worthless people and providing offices for them to decide what to fix there would be money for repairs

Reply
5
Related
US 103.1

Are You in One of Michigan’s Original 3 Area Codes?

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the advent of telephone area codes in the United States!. Back in 1947, North America started out with 86 area codes--three of them assigned to Michigan. Area code 517 was one of the originals. Anchored by Lansing, this code basically served the entire eastern...
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

Hot, dry weather sends fire risk to extreme levels in parts of Michigan

MICHIGAN – Wildfire danger is forecast to be extreme or very high across much of northern Michigan this weekend, so please be careful when working and playing outside. “First and foremost, check to make sure that weather conditions are favorable before attempting to burn yard debris,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “Debris burning that escapes is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Orchard Lake Village, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
fox2detroit.com

Jobbie Nooner in southeast Michigan: a truly unique Metro Detroit tradition

LAKE ST. CLAIR , Mich. (FOX 2) - The Midwest's second biggest boat party is back on Lake St. Clair in Metro Detroit as Jobbie Nooner returns!. The annual summer tradition is on Lake Saint Clair and takes place the last Friday of every June. It's boats, beverages, and bikinis - but also dad bods, debauchery, and drinking.
MICHIGAN STATE
moderncampground.com

RV Retailer Acquires A&S RV Centers, Expands Into Michigan

RV Retailer, LLC (RVR) announced last Wednesday the acquisition of A&S RV Centers with two locations in Auburn Hills and Midland, Michigan. “We are excited to enter Michigan with A&S RV Centers growing our store count to 102 across the nation. Michigan is the 4th largest RV market in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. I know very well what a great state it is to enjoy the outdoors. I grew up in Michigan, and my family went camping in our RV most weekends in the spring, summer, and fall,” Jon Ferrando, chief executive officer and president of RVR.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan farmers share concerns of shorter strawberry season due to high forecasted temperatures

Michigan's strawberry season may be in trouble this year due to higher than normal forecasted temperatures. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ernie Ostuno says predicted summer temperatures this year will be higher than average, along with low precipitation. This is raising concerns for some strawberry farmers. John Felzke, owner of Felzke...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Bryson
thecentersquare.com

Michigan regulators OK Consumers Energy plan to end coal use by 2025

(The Center Square) – State regulators approved Consumers Energy’s plan to stop burning coal to generate energy by 2025. The Michigan Public Service Commission approved Consumers Energy’s agreement to supply Michigan’s energy by relying more on wind and solar energy. Jason Hayes, director of environmental policy...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Budgeting#The Road Commission#Ultimat
deadlinedetroit.com

Beaumont-Spectrum, Michigan's largest medical network, to discontinue most abortions

Even though elective abortions remain legal in Michigan, for now, the combined Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health system is backing away from the procedure except in dire cases. "The state's largest health system will discontinue performing abortions unless the mother's life is in imminent danger," Crain's Detroit Business reports, quoting...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Don’t be basic: 22 off-the-beaten-path Michigan attractions to check out

I am often asked as a Detroit local what there is to do around here, by out-of-towners or neighbors that don’t get out much. Common answers (my answers are anything but common) might include the Detroit Zoo, the DIA, Belle Isle, or the Riverwalk, and while all are fantastic and very entertaining answers, I like to give suggestions that are a little bit more like me: odd, weird, quirky, funny, or obscure perhaps.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wcsx.com

These Michigan Counties Are the Healthiest in the State

Summer is a great time to get healthy, especially with warm weather in Michigan making it easier to work out in the great outdoors. If you’ve ever wondered how healthy Michigan is compared to other states, a new study gives some insight into our health rating and the healthiest areas of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy