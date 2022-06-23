I Prevail to launch 2022 North American tour with Pierce the Veil

Motley Crue fans might have been disappointed when Tommy Lee announced on the first night of the Stadium Tour that he had broken four ribs and would be playing only a few songs per night before handing off the sticks to veteran fill-in drummer Tommy Clufetos. But those fans could rest assured they were in the best possible hands, as Clufetos has worked with some of the biggest and best names in rock and metal over the past 20 years, including Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne and Alice Cooper.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO