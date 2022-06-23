Weezer release Summer EP, announce SZNZ Broadway Residency

Click here to read the full article. Sylvan Esso have released a fragmented, stripped-down new single, “Your Reality.” The track follows last month’s “Sunburn,” the electronic pop duo’s first new music since 2020’s Free Love. The instrumentation on “Your Reality” is sparse, with Amelia Meath singing the vocals almost like a poem as she asks, “Were there rules originally, or are we learning how to be?” In a press release, Meath’s bandmate Nick Sanborn describes the song as a “reference point for how weird we can take it. How bare and strange something can be.” The pair adds that the single marks a...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO