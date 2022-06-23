ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weezer release Summer EP, announce SZNZ Broadway Residency

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeezer dropped the Summer installment of their ‘SZNS’ EP project, and have also announced SZNZ: In Residence On Broadway, a four-night Broadway residency in which Weezer will play...

Judas Priest adds fall US dates to 50 Heavy Metal Years tour

Judas Priest has added another U.S. leg to the band’s ongoing 50 Heavy Metal Years tour. The newly announced fall outing will run from October 13 in Wallingford, Connecticut, to November 29 in Houston, Texas. Queensryche will also be on the bill. “Defending the heavy metal faith for 50...
Rolling Stone

BTS’ J-Hope Announces Solo Album ‘Jack in the Box’

Click here to read the full article. Less than two weeks after BTS announced they would go on hiatus to focus on their own projects, the K-pop band’s J-Hope has revealed plans to release his first official solo album. Bighit Music announced on Weverse Saturday that Jack in the Box — the rapper/dancer’s first-ever non-mixtape album, and the first BTS solo LP since the group embarked on “BTS’ Chapter 2” earlier this month — will arrive on July 15; the first single will arrive next Friday, July 1. j-hope 'Jack In The Box'#jhope #제이홉 #JackInTheBox pic.twitter.com/aVVBwH3QbT — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) June 25, 2022 “Jack...
NME

Watch a drummer nail a cover of Slipknot’s ‘Eyeless’ with just one hand while sipping on soda

TikTok drumming sensation El Estepario Siberiano has shared a flawless drum cover of Slipknot’s ‘Eyeless’, while holding a can of soda in one hand. Siberiano posted the video to his TikTok and YouTube accounts earlier this week. Responding to a challenge that read “Play ‘Eyeless’ by Slipknot with ONE HAND if you’re a man,” Siberanio replied: “Now that request right there, that’s crazy talk, son. But I’m 99 per cent sure it can be done, so we’re going to find out.”
Rolling Stone

Hear Sylvan Esso’s Sparse, Experimental New Single ‘Your Reality’

Click here to read the full article. Sylvan Esso have released a fragmented, stripped-down new single, “Your Reality.” The track follows last month’s “Sunburn,” the electronic pop duo’s first new music since 2020’s Free Love. The instrumentation on “Your Reality” is sparse, with Amelia Meath singing the vocals almost like a poem as she asks, “Were there rules originally, or are we learning how to be?” In a press release, Meath’s bandmate Nick Sanborn describes the song as a “reference point for how weird we can take it. How bare and strange something can be.” The pair adds that the single marks a...
American Songwriter

Signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Label, Indie Pop Group MUNA Releases Self-Titled Debut Album

Indie pop girl group MUNA released their much anticipated self-titled album on June 24. Their third offering is the first as an independent artist. The band was parted ways with RCA Records in 2020 and a year later, they signed a new deal with Saddeest Factory Records—also known as Phoebe Bridgers‘ record label. After signing with Saddest Factory, MUNA toured with Bridgers and Kacey Musgraves, setting a strong precedent.
American Songwriter

Dave Stewart, Evanescence’s Amy Lee Release Cover of The Everly Brothers’ 1960 Hit “Love Hurts”

Dave Stewart and Amy Lee of Evanescence have recorded their own reimagined version of The Everly Brothers’ 1960 ballad “Love Hurts.”. The stirring rendition, accompanied by a black and white video, starts with Stewart nearly talking through the opening verses of the song as Lee joins in on To take a lot of pain, take a lot of pain / Love is like a cloud / Holds a lot of rain / Love hurts Ooh, ooh, love hurts, with both sharing a duet throughout the remainder of the song.
NME

Ozzy Osbourne announces new album with new single ‘Patient Number 9’ featuring Jeff Beck

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his new album ‘Patient Number 9’ with the release of its title track ahead of the record’s release this September. The album’s title track also features guitar work from Jeff Beck, who joins an A-list cast of musicians guest-starring on the track including Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Zakk Wylde, and producer Andrew Watt.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs Motley Crue Has Not Played on the 2022 Stadium Tour

There's no way to fit over 40 years of Motley Crue music into a 90-minute show. But that's exactly the challenge the band faced when coming up with the set list for their 2022 Stadium Tour, which finds them switching headline spots every night with Def Leppard on a bill that also includes Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Classless Act.
NME

Judas Priest announce new dates on extensive 50th anniversary tour

Judas Priest have announced a new run of North American dates as part of their ongoing ’50 Heavy Metal Years’ tour – find tickets here. The tour was originally due to begin in 2020 but was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It kicked off in August 2021 instead, but was cut short when guitarist Richie Faulkner had to undergo emergency heart surgery.
