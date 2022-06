Stuart Broad’s double strike and a freak dismissal on the stroke of tea put England in a strong position on day one of the Headingley Test, with New Zealand struggling on 123 for five.In the middle of a busy week for Broad, who announced on the eve of the match that he is expecting his first child with fiancee Mollie King and celebrates his 36th birthday on day two, it was business as usual for the veteran seamer who took two top-order scalps.The Kiwis asked England to field first in serene batting conditions, but lost their first wicket to Broad...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO