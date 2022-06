We are 172 days in 2022, and there have been more than 275 mass shootings. Not even two weeks after the racist Buffalo shooting, 19 children and two teachers were brutally gunned down in a Texas elementary school. Across the state, New Yorkers are filled with sadness and righteous anger as our nation keeps experiencing these cold-blooded massacres of innocent men, women and children. Our hearts are constantly breaking after seeing the pictures of the innocent victims of these monstrous shootings. The futures of innocent children are being stolen, the lives of adults are being cut short, and our brave men and women of law enforcement have to respond to horrific scenes.

