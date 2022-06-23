PSG Mercato: Galatasaray Has Made Below Market Bid for Paris SG Midfielder

The Serie A fixtures for the 2022-23 season were released on Friday, with all 38 matchday matchups revealed. Reigning Serie A champions AC Milan will start off the new season against Udinese at San Siro while Inter Milan will play against Lecce in their opening game of the season on Aug. 14. Jose Mourinho's AS Roma will open away from home against Salernitana. Fans will only need to wait five matchdays to experience the first Milan derby, which will take place on Sept. 4. Inter Milan and Juventus will meet on the weekend of Nov. 5, which means we'll get Romelu Lukaku vs. Paul Pogba. As always, you can catch every Serie A game on Paramount+.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO