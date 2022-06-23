ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Young Accomplice by Benjamin Wood review – a tender tale of learning from mistakes

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNpxg_0gJVSHmS00
Joyce and Charlie are taken on as apprentices by an idealistic architect on his farm.

“Was this how it was going to be for ever?” wonders Joyce Savigear, facing another afternoon of drudgery at EH Lacey’s department store in postwar Maidstone, Kent. Joyce is 16 and at a crossroads. Before her is mysterious Mal Duggan, looking invitingly up from the driving seat of a Daimler; behind her are endless hours of folding womenswear and polishing counters. “How much worse off would she be if she went driving with a stranger for a while?”

In due course, Joyce finds out, and Benjamin Wood’s latest novel, The Young Accomplice, is set in motion by the choice she makes. It is a choice that leads to a period in borstal for her and her younger brother, Charlie, developing into a story of opportunity, education and escaping the past. Like Wood’s previous novel, A Station on the Path to Somewhere Better, it concerns malign or misguided father figures, and the necessity of learning from mistakes.

Set mainly over the second half of 1952, but with brief forays into the years before and after, the narrative follows the siblings after they are released from borstal and taken on as architectural apprentices by Florence and Arthur Mayhood. They live and work together on the Surrey farm where the Mayhoods’ idealistic practice is based: tilling lessons in the morning; draughting classes in the afternoon. A happy time is had for a while, until Mal Duggan reappears.

The Mayhoods and Savigears form a family of outsiders. Arthur, a former borstal boy made good, sees potential in the siblings whose background resembles his own. The farm’s atmosphere is teacherly: “If every person on this earth was born with just two things, they’d never have to struggle. Do you know what those things are? Belief and opportunity.” The obstacles of class, sexuality and geography are well illustrated. Arthur is hampered by his accent and his past; Florence by the condescension of her father and her male colleagues.

The rotten core of the novel is the relationship between Joyce and Mal. Wood convincingly outlines the slowly curdling process of being groomed: Joyce is picked up young, and at first there are ice-creams, day trips and a flat of her own, but then there are indebtedness, impositions, threats and violence. Joyce rationalises it all: “In borstal, she’d returned to the idea that what she had with Mal was special, a relationship too individual for anyone but them to understand.”

Mal is an unnerving presence. All too convincing in his flabby drabness (“Sweaty faced and hairy at the chest and belly”), he is always there, wherever Joyce goes, darkening doorways and haunting hedgerows. He is, at times, a little overdone (“catching mice behind her kitchen skirting boards for sport and braining them with his enormous shoes”) and their final confrontation is a touch laboured (“He snorted inwards like a pig and spat on her. That did it – the humiliation”). Scenes that follow Joyce delivering stolen goods are tense but often secondhand – the criminals unconvincing, the action weightless.

The atmosphere of 1950s Britain is well evoked – all Woodbines and pints of mild – and the complicated relationship between the Mayhoods and the Savigears is nicely developed and affecting, with one especially sharp moment when Arthur looks afresh at the troubled Savigears “as though he’d recognised a basic failure in his sums”. It is a pity, though, that this story of messy human miscalculations should resolve so magically and undeservedly, as it does, in a gilded New York hotel room, in the presence of a saintly Frank Lloyd Wright.

Indeed, Wright’s words provide the preface: “To see a failure changed to a success – there is what I call Education.” As a portrait of youthful mistakes and adult blindness, The Young Accomplice is both tender and cutting; it is often subtle and occasionally thrilling. If, at times, the mechanics of plot carry us away from the more grounded human emotions Wood has cultivated, it is no great matter. Some lessons are just worth hearing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Princess review – Diana documentary offers a cautionary tale

There can’t be many people who are not fully versed in the story of Diana, Princess of Wales. And this accomplished, smartly edited documentary tells us nothing that we don’t already know. What it does, however, is offer a compressed chronology of Diana’s treatment by the media and her relationship with the people of the UK. Like Asif Kapadia’s Amy – a portrait of a woman who proved to be similarly fascinating to the press – the film is entirely composed of archive material. Combining news footage, interviews, blustering commentators and vox pops, the film serves as an accusatory finger pointed at public appetites and the press that fed them, and a cautionary tale.
MOVIES
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Human Emotions#Pig#The Young Accomplice#Daimler
SheKnows

Rey Who? Young & Restless’ Chelsea May Have Just Found a New Married Man to Obsess Over

Has *this* Genoa City husband unwittingly made himself the next object of the designer’s obsession, er, affection?. It’s a foregone conclusion at this point that Young & Restless’ Chelsea had fallen in love with married man Rey Rosales by the time he died. In fact, had they not killed him off, it seems likely there would have been a love triangle situation with the two of them and Sharon — or even a quadrangle — as Nick and Sharon’s family time had come front and center, leaving Rey often feeling like a third wheel.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Roe v Wade has been overturned. Here’s what this will mean

The story is not about the supreme court. Today, the sword that has long been hanging over American women’s heads finally fell: the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the nationwide right to an abortion. This has long been expected, and long dreaded, by those in the reproductive rights movement, and it has long been denied by those who wished to downplay the court’s extremist lurch. The coming hours will be consumed with finger pointing and recriminations. But the story is not about who was right and who was wrong.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
The Guardian

Samsung agrees to pay $14m penalty over misleading Galaxy ads

Samsung has agreed to pay a $14m penalty for misleading claims that seven of its Galaxy phones were water-resistant when the devices could stop working after being used in swimming pools or ocean water. Justice Michael Murphy approved the settlement between the tech company and the Australian competition and consumer...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Artist, 58, and lawyer, 65, are sued by neighbours after being accused of '3ft land grab' which saw them pave over a flower bed between the back gardens of their million pound London homes

An artist and her lawyer partner are locked in a fight with their neighbours, after being accused of taking three feet of their back garden and paving over it. Wendy Mszyca, 58, and her partner Amanda Uziell-Hamilton, 65, are accused of staging a land-grab over the narrow strip of ground between their million-pound house and the £1.4m Victorian home of their neighbours, Jay and Hannah Stirrett.
The Guardian

The Guardian

330K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy