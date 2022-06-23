Woman, 81, found dead after Renigar Street house fire, police investigating
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation has begun after a fire in Winston-Salem .
According to police, the Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a house fire on Renigar Street around 7:30 p.m. Once the fire was put out, Barbara Harmon, 81, was found dead inside the house.
Winston-Salem Police Department responded to Renigar Street and has taken over investigating due to “circumstances surrounding” the fire, according to a release.Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.
Neighbors told FOX8 the building was a group home. It is unknown if anyone was in the home while it was on fire. “Just a lot of black smoke coming from down at the bottom of the street…right before the fire trucks started coming,” said Dara Hauser, a neighbor.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 1