Woman, 81, found dead after Renigar Street house fire, police investigating

By Lauren Crawford, Emily Mikkelsen
 2 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation has begun after a fire in Winston-Salem .

According to police, the Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a house fire on Renigar Street around 7:30 p.m. Once the fire was put out, Barbara Harmon, 81, was found dead inside the house.

    Winston-Salem firefighters battle blaze on Reginar Street (WGHP)
    Police investigating fire after woman found dead (Lauren Crawford/WGHP)

Winston-Salem Police Department responded to Renigar Street and has taken over investigating due to “circumstances surrounding” the fire, according to a release.

Neighbors told FOX8 the building was a group home. It is unknown if anyone was in the home while it was on fire. “Just a lot of black smoke coming from down at the bottom of the street…right before the fire trucks started coming,” said Dara Hauser, a neighbor.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

