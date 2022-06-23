Penn State Football: will the Nittany Lions get better or get worse at each position on defense?

It goes without saying that Penn State is in need of improving its ability to run the football in 2022. Adding the nation’s top running back in the Class of 2022 should certainly help with Nick Singleton deciding to stay close to home to play for the Nittany Lions. Penn State also added Kaytron Allen to the running back mix as another four-star option on the ground. So, it would seem, Penn State’s future at the running back position is in good shape. But that doesn’t mean they can’t keep adding to the running back depth by exploring some in-state recruits...

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO