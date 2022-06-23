Penn State Football: will the Nittany Lions get better or get worse at each position on defense?

A player who previously was committed to another Big Ten program has included Penn State among his top schools as he inches closer to a new decision on his future. Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from Ohio, announce his top five schools on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon. Penn State is one of two Big Ten schools in the running for his commitment.
Brown included four schools from power conferences in his top five; Penn State, Michigan, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. Cincinnati is the fifth school on his list, the only in-state option which will become an official member of...
