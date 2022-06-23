ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Football: will the Nittany Lions get better or get worse at each position on defense?

By Nick Kreiser
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, Penn State Football had one of the best defenses in the nation, but there will be a lot of new faces that are expected to make an impact this year as many...

Nebraska Football: 2022 Cornhuskers Season Preview and Prediction

Jimmy Buffett's song "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" might be appropriate background music for Nebraska in 2022 — at least the song's title is apropos. Head coach Scott Frost's contract has been restructured, and all but one of his offensive coaches are new, along with a coach strictly focused on special teams.
Penn State makes top 5 for four-star receiver from Ohio

A player who previously was committed to another Big Ten program has included Penn State among his top schools as he inches closer to a new decision on his future. Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from Ohio, announce his top five schools on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon. Penn State is one of two Big Ten schools in the running for his commitment. Brown included four schools from power conferences in his top five; Penn State, Michigan, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. Cincinnati is the fifth school on his list, the only in-state option which will become an official member of...
Crystal ball picks leaning toward Penn State for in-state running back

It goes without saying that Penn State is in need of improving its ability to run the football in 2022. Adding the nation’s top running back in the Class of 2022 should certainly help with Nick Singleton deciding to stay close to home to play for the Nittany Lions. Penn State also added Kaytron Allen to the running back mix as another four-star option on the ground. So, it would seem, Penn State’s future at the running back position is in good shape. But that doesn’t mean they can’t keep adding to the running back depth by exploring some in-state recruits...
Braeden Wisloski talks Rutgers football official visit: ‘I had an amazing time’

Braeden Wisloski just finished his official visit to Rutgers football, with the Pennsylvania running back forming a better relationship with the Big Ten program. A running back recruit, Wisloski plays for Southern Columbia High School, a small school in Catawisssa, PA. The size of Southern Columbia’s student body is reportedly under 400. Wisloski was offered by Rutgers in early April. A three-star recruit, he is ranked the No. 25 recruit in Pennsylvania by Rivals. He holds Power Five offers from Maryland, Syracuse and Rutgers. The visit this week seems to have been a productive one for Wisloski in terms of understanding the Rutgers...
CBS Sports writer says take over on Penn State win total in 2022

As we approach the start of another college football season, there continue to be some mixed reactions on just how to properly evaluate where Penn State will fit into the picture in 2022. But according to one writer for CBS Sports, you can probably count on the Nittnay Lions winning a good share of games this fall. Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports recently broke down some win totals for the upcoming season and suggests there should be confidence in taking Penn State to go over a projected win total of 8.5. Fornelli notes that the last two seasons have thrown a...
Foundation built, Sean Clifford, Mike Yurcich confident in next steps

Sean Clifford and Mike Yurcich agree. The quarterback and offensive coordinator at Penn State both intend to be, in essence, a testament to the benefit of time. By the time the Nittany Lions travel to face Purdue on Sept. 1 to open the 2022 season, the pair will have spent 21 months working together. And in that doubling of their relationship’s foundation, Clifford is ecstatic for the opportunity that could accompany it.
Penn State adds four-star safety DaKaari Nelson to Class of 2023

Penn State continues to pull in some big-time players in its Class of 2023. On Saturdya, Penn State added a commitment from safety DaKaari Nelson to its Class of 2023 haul. Nelson, a four-star safety from Selma, Alabama, chose Penn State over offers from Tennessee and Clemson, among a handful of others in his top six. Nelson announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account as some had expected him to leading up to the announcement. Nelson had been projected as a Penn State commitment by a sizable margin as his recruitment came down the final stretches. Nelson...
