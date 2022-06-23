Governor Hochul Highlights Historic Budget Investments in Early Childhood Education During Visit to Long Island School
Governor Kathy Hochul has highlighted FY 2023 Enacted Budget investments in early childhood education during a visit to the Chestnut Street School in West Hempstead on Long Island. The Enacted Budget provides an additional $125 million to expand access to full-day pre-K for four-year-old children, creating approximately 17,500 additional pre-K seats...www.longisland.com
