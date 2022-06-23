ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Governor Hochul Highlights Historic Budget Investments in Early Childhood Education During Visit to Long Island School

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kathy Hochul has highlighted FY 2023 Enacted Budget investments in early childhood education during a visit to the Chestnut Street School in West Hempstead on Long Island. The Enacted Budget provides an additional $125 million to expand access to full-day pre-K for four-year-old children, creating approximately 17,500 additional pre-K seats...

