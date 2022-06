From California to Maine, find out which states top the National Park Service’s list for national park visitation across America. Looking to visit – or make a move – to one of the best U.S. states for national parks? Our National Park Service (NPS) has done a stellar job of preserving, then presenting America’s finest landscapes to the public. So much so that many an Outsider has upended their lives to work in or be close to a national park. Tens of millions more travel from across the planet to visit over 400 NPS sites each year, too.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO