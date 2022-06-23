Casey County included in new statewide broadband grants

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputies Justin Taylor and Landry Collett of the department’s drug interdiction unit arrested two men during a drug investigation. Deputies were at a business parking lot off Highway 909 when they noticed a wanted man in a car there. The driver, 39 Brad Shipp of Somerset, was wanted on two Pulaski County warrants for failure to appear in court. A passenger in the car, 32-year-old Zachary Jarvis of London, was found in possession of suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, glass smoking pipes, and hypodermic syringes. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sheriff Root said drug investigations and arrests will continue.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO