Casey County, KY

Casey County included in new statewide broadband grants

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasey County citizens will benefit from a grant awarded to a company that will expand high-speed internet access to nearly...

lakercountry.com

Comments / 1

lakercountry.com

Local unemployment drops in May

The unemployment rate in Russell County dropped 0.6 percent from May 2021 to May 2022, according to new data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics. Russell County’s unemployment rate last month was 4.5 percent, compared to 5.1 percent the year prior. Neighboring Cumberland County was tied for the lowest...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County ranked 44th fastest-growing county in Kentucky

Russell County is ranked as the 44th-fastest growing county in Kentucky, according to the website Stacker, which uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The list, which can be found here, uses the increase in population numbers between 2010 and 2020 to determine the fastest growing counties. Russell County had...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

15 new COVID cases reported in Russell County last week

A total of 15 new COVID cases were reported in Russell County last week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Neighboring Pulaski County reported 79 cases last week, among the highest in the state. Russell County has the 12th lowest incidence rate in the state, at 12 cases...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Fire in downtown Monticello this morning

Crews in Wayne County responded to two fires in the same building early Friday morning next to the Wayne County Courthouse. Officials said the fire first broke out overnight and was quickly put out by firefighters. Crews were called out to the same location later in the morning after a second fire broke out.
MONTICELLO, KY
lakercountry.com

Wells named 2022 Duo Broadband Scholar

A Russell County resident has been named a DUO Broadband Scholar at Lindsey Wilson College. Caroline Wells of Russell Springs, Kentucky, has received the Lindsey Wilson DUO Broadband Scholarship. She will attend the liberal arts college in the fall. The $3,000 tuition scholarship is given annually to a first-time, full-time...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Lakefest just one week away

The annual Lakefest celebration in Jamestown is now just one week away. The celebration will kick off with pageants a week from today on Friday, July 1. Pageant entry forms can be picked up and returned to Jamestown City Hall or Southern Roots. On Saturday, a day full of events...
JAMESTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Ronnie L. Stephens, age 71, of Russell Springs

Ronnie L. Stephens, 71, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 21st, at Norton Hospital, after a long illness. Ronnie was born in Russell Springs, KY on June 27, 1950, a son of the late Lillian (McQueary) and Lee Stephens. He was a Contractor-Carpenter. Ronnie is survived by. a...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
adairvoice.com

Local accident injures Russell County man

Zachary Meece of Jamestown was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 55 South, about four miles outside of Columbia. Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy McCarol responded to an injury collision call, along with Adair County EMS and Columbia-Adair County Fire Department. The accident involved a pickup truck and a dump truck.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Columbia man arrested locally

A Columbia man was arrested locally by Kentucky State Police. According to jail records, 49-year-old Jerry Compton was arrested and charged with possession of an unspecified drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, no brake lights, and failure to notify address change. Compton was lodged in the...
COLUMBIA, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County man passes away in work accident

A Russell County man has passed away following a workplace accident in Adair County on Highway 768. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Hayden Robertson, age 22 of Jamestown, was pronounced deceased on scene after he was struck and pinned by a utility pole. According to reports,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

Tragic accident takes life of young Russell County man

A young Russell County man died in a tragic accident in Adair County Monday as he and another man attempted to unload a utility pole. Joseph Hayden Robertson, 22, died at the scene of the accident around 2.6 miles out Ky 768 East near the Ky. 92 intersection. Adair County...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

BREAKING: Crews fighting fire in downtown Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews are continuing to battle a large fire in downtown Monticello. According to the Monticello Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 3 AM Friday morning. The fire chief says the fire is contained, but not extinguished. One person was hurt in the fire...
MONTICELLO, KY
wtloam.com

Laurel County Drug Investigation Nets Two

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputies Justin Taylor and Landry Collett of the department’s drug interdiction unit arrested two men during a drug investigation. Deputies were at a business parking lot off Highway 909 when they noticed a wanted man in a car there. The driver, 39 Brad Shipp of Somerset, was wanted on two Pulaski County warrants for failure to appear in court. A passenger in the car, 32-year-old Zachary Jarvis of London, was found in possession of suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, glass smoking pipes, and hypodermic syringes. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sheriff Root said drug investigations and arrests will continue.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
indherald.com

Police in Tennessee, Kentucky searching for missing Winfield woman

PINE KNOT, Ky. | Law enforcement personnel in both Tennessee and Kentucky are investigating the disappearance of a Scott County woman who was last seen over the weekend. Darlene Chitwood, of Winfield, was reported missing to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The missing person’s report was filed by her daughter.
WINFIELD, TN
wymt.com

Sheriff releases names in deadly Laurel County crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly two-car crash that happened on US-25 near Glenview Road Tuesday Morning. Officials say in a release the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. between a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Woman killed following car accident in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has been killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Mammoth Cave Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police. Police say the initial investigation shows Melanie Carrol, 25, of Goshen, KY was driving westbound on Mammoth Cave Road when she failed to see a vehicle that was stopped in traffic in front of her, waiting to turn. Carrol swerved left into oncoming traffic and hit another car driven by Piotr Szymczyk, 44, head on.
CAVE CITY, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified in Laurel Co. fatal crash

UPDATE: (WTVQ/JUNE 21 2022) – The Laurel County Coroner has identified the victim as 55-year-old Edward Markham of East Bernstadt. Officials say Markham crashed into a tractor trailer as it was pulling onto U.S. 25 from a business parking lot. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

