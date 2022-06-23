ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim will watch NBA draft with family in New York City and hope for a chance

By Mike Waters
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — Buddy Boeheim will be in New York City on Thursday, but he won’t be at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the NBA draft. Boeheim and his family — Jim, Juli and older brother Jimmy — will settle into a restaurant in Manhattan and spend draft night there....

