MORRISTOWN - Gilbert “Gib” Ellis Holtsinger, 90, of Morristown formerly of Limestone, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was a faithful member of Montvue Baptist Church in Morristown until his health prevented him from attending. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War (1953-1955). Gilbert was a loving husband of 70 years and an avid gardener who loved sharing his crop with his family, friends, and neighbors. He worked in the furniture industry most of his life doing quality control and was a master of upholstery for many people in the community.

MORRISTOWN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO