Hobbs, NM

The City of Hobbs warns the community about scam calls

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Hobbs is asking the community to be aware of a phone call scam happening in the area. In a recent news release, impersonators acting as the City of Hobbs office are requesting payment of charges over the phone.

The impersonators are calling people in the community stating that they owe more than $3,000 in charges from Amazon and are trying to collect payment. In the news release, the caller ID appears on the phone as City of Hobbs with the office line (575) 397-9226.

The City of Hobbs said businesses may receive calls about registration renewal payment, but will never ask for payment via gift card or through Amazon. If you receive such a phone call asking for this type of payment, hang up without stating any of your personal information and immediately report it to the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265.

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

