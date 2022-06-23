ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

Elko Daily Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss the great deals at...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Small blazes keep local firefighters busy

ELKO -- Firefighters responded to a blaze Saturday morning in Spring Creek. The fire in a greenbelt area between Eastlake and Pemberton drives burned an estimated 5 acres, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District. Structures were threatened before it was fully contained early Saturday afternoon. The cause is...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Pet of the week

ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s handsome, neutered Pet of the Week, No. 50328932. He is black with white and approximately 7 years old. “This guy is super happy and friendly — loves a toy, especially a chew toy with which he can play tug-of-war,” said a volunteer who has been spending time with him. “He has lots of energy for his age and gets along great with other dogs, but he needs secure fencing. You can tell by his picture that his ears tell a great story about him.”
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Outside Guide: Why national service matters

At Nevada Outdoor School, national service is at the heart of what we do. Since NOS was founded in 2002, AmeriCorps members have been serving with our organization. In 2007, NOS received our first AmeriCorps grant, providing opportunities for people to bring out the best of America, specifically in Nevada. The national AmeriCorps program enrolls more than 250,000 individuals to serve, making a difference all across America.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Samuel Temoke

ELKO, NV—Samuel Temoke left us on June 18, 2022 in Elko, NV. He was born on July 30, 1959; to Frank Temoke, Jr. and Lavina (Tybo) Temoke. He is preceded in death by his son, Justin Charlie Temoke, father, Frank Temoke, Jr., brother, Frank Temoke III, Paternal grandparents Frank Temoke, Sr. and Teresa (Knight) Temoke and maternal-grandparents Archie Tybo Sr. and Ellen Dick. Sam leaves behind his children: Jayme, Ashley, and Sam Temoke, Jr., sisters/brother: Felisa A. (Temoke) Wright, Arlinda M. Temoke, Fernessa E. Temoke, Leman R. Temoke, and Jennifer L. Temoke.
ELKO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
City
Elko, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Miguel Antonio-Cayetano, 34, of Elko was arrested June 19, 2022, at 111 Park Road for felony child abuse, neglect or endangerment; and domestic battery. Bail: $103,140. Jorge Avila, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested June 17, 2022, at 2002 Last Chance Road for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and violation of probation.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko woman accused of breaking into apartment

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into an apartment and trying to set it on fire over the weekend. Maria B. Esquivel, 38, was booked into Elko County Jail on one count of residential burglary on June 18. According to the police report, Elko Police...
ELKO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Sale#Wire Dcc
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko to see indirect impact from abortion law reversal

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada women seeking an abortion will need to travel farther now that the U.S. Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v. Wade. Elko has no abortion services and women have had to travel to places such as Utah and Idaho. But those two states have abortion bans that are triggered by Friday’s decision, meaning the nearest services will be in the Reno area.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Parole granted in truck stop embezzlement

ELKO – A Wells man accused of embezzling more than $8,000 from a truck stop and sentenced to prison a year ago is scheduled to be paroled next month. Mathew Beecher, 23, was arrested in March 2021 on felony embezzlement charges after his employer accused him of siphoning cash purchases and smoking meth in the bathroom of the truck stop where he worked as a clerk. He was on parole at the time for an earlier conviction.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko District Court

------ Colton Truman Keller, 24, pleaded guilty to battery on an officer or protected person and was sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. Scott Mark Ratliff pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to 12 to 36 months in prison and was further ordered to serve 25 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing on March 21, 2022.
ELKO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy