The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s handsome, neutered Pet of the Week, No. 50328932. He is black with white and approximately 7 years old. “This guy is super happy and friendly — loves a toy, especially a chew toy with which he can play tug-of-war,” said a volunteer who has been spending time with him. “He has lots of energy for his age and gets along great with other dogs, but he needs secure fencing. You can tell by his picture that his ears tell a great story about him.”

ELKO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO