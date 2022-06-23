ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions® Jackpot Now at Estimated $312 Million for Friday, June 24, 2022

By Michael Carpenter
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

The Mega Millions® jackpot has jumped to an estimated $312 million for the Friday, June 24, 2022 drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $173.6 million.

The winning numbers in the Tuesday, June 21 drawing were white balls 8, 13, 18, 32, and 42. The Mega Ball was 20.

Mega Millions jackpot winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. After the winner comes forward, they have 60 days to choose the annuity option or the cash option. The 30-payment annuity increases by 5 percent each year. The winner(s) will receive the first annuity payment or the cash jackpot (less required withholdings) within two weeks from when they claim the prize.

Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots

  • $1.537 BILLION – 1 Winning Ticket SC – 10/23/2018
  • $1.05 BILLION – 1 Winning Ticket MI – 1/22/2021
  • $656 MILLION – 3 Winning Tickets IL/KS/MD – 3/30/2012
  • $648 MILLION – 2 Winning Tickets CA/GA – 12/17/2013
  • $543 MILLION – 1 Winning Ticket CA – 7/24/2018
  • $536 MILLION – 1 Winning Ticket IN – 7/8/2016
  • $533 MILLION – 1 Winning Ticket NJ – 3/30/2018
  • $522 MILLION – 1 Winning Ticket CA – 6/7/2019
  • $516 MILLION – 1 Winning Ticket PA – 5/21/2021
  • $451 MILLION – 1 Winning Ticket FL – 1/5/2018

Where can I get results for Mega Millions?

Right here on the official Mega Millions® website. Winning numbers are posted shortly after each drawing. Information on the number of winners is posted on Wednesday and Saturday mornings after Mega Millions lottery security has verified winning ticket sales.

The post Mega Millions® Jackpot Now at Estimated $312 Million for Friday, June 24, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

16 largest Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in American lottery history

Who are the biggest lottery winners of all time? (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) It's the American dream. Popping into a convenience store or gas station and plunking down a couple of dollars for a handful of Powerball or Mega Millions tickets. The result can be literally life-changing. And the prizes are often nothing to sneeze over. Here's a look at the 16 biggest lottery jackpots in Powerball and Mega Millions history.16. $543 million (Powerball) (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) Date: July 24, 2018. How many winners? 1. A group of 11 office workers in California split the winning ticket and chose the $320 million lump...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales
UPI News

$250,000 lottery winner wins another $200,000 from the same store

June 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won a $250,000 jackpot in 2020 scored a $200,000 jackpot this month from a ticket purchased from the same store. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands woman bought a 20X The Money scratch-off ticket from the Spring Valley Convenience Store in Columbia last week and scored a $200,000 top prize.
COLUMBIA, SC
Narcity

An Unclaimed Lotto Ticket Worth $1M Is About To Expire In Toronto & The Suspense Is Real

Check your pockets, folks! A winning lottery ticket worth a whopping $1 million is about to expire, and it could be all yours, especially if you're the forgetful type. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), a Lotto Max ticket worth a cold million expires on June 15, 2022, leaving its owner less than two weeks to collect their massive prize.
LOTTERY
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
625
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy