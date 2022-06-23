2022 boys lacrosse league All-Stars for Finger Lakes, Monroe and GRALL leagues
Here are the 2022 boys lacrosse All-Stars for the Finger Lakes, Monroe County and GRALL leagues as determined by a vote of league coaches and officials:
Finger Lakes
Player of the Year: Quinn Nolan (Palmyra-Macedon)
Attackman of the Year: Curtis Denison (Geneva)
Defenseman of the Year: Robert Kinslow (Palmyra-Macedon)
Goalie of the Year: Griffin Emerson (Penn Yan)
Coach of the Year: Eric Carlsen (Wayne)
Assistant Coach of the Year: Rich Michaels (Gananda)
Co-Person of the Year: Cooper Pieroni (Wayne), Paul Dlugosh (Palmyra-Macedon).
First team attack
Ryan Brown (Geneva), Mike Halsey (Palmyra-Macedon), Nate Michel (Wayne), Preston Steve (Newark).
First team midfield
Logan Babcock (Palmyra-Macedon), Carter Earl (Penn Yan), Noah Means (Wayne), Daniel Wright (Geneva).
First team faceoff
Quinn Nolan (Palmyra-Macedon).
First team defense
Jared Gammill (Wayne), Kyle Hoesterey (Palmyra-Macedon), Hunter Sheehan (Penn Yan), Carson Soles (Marcus Whitman).
First team LSM
Jakob Day (Palmyra-Macedon).
First team SSDM
Carson Montoney (Mynderse).
First team goalie
Will Nichols (Palmyra-Macedon).
Second team attack
Teagen Fingar (Penn Yan), Damian Knaak (Palmyra-Macedon), Kyle Murphy (Marcus Whitman), Louis Profetta (Wayne).
Second team midfield
Connor Gorton (Marcus Whitman), Keagan Hoesterey (Palmyra-Macedon), PJ Ostrowski (Wayne), Peter Shangraw (Waterloo).
Second team faceoff
Avery Bustamante (Wayne).
Second team defense
Carlos Bueso (Newark), Luke Choffin (Geneva), Will Sweeney (Wayne).
Second team LSM
Anthony Druker (Penn Yan).
Second team SSDM
Matt D’Arduini (Palmyra-Macedon).
Second team goalie
Garrett Kayser (Geneva).
Third team attack
Riley Lich (Palmyra-Macedon), Max Miller (Geneva), Drew Smith (Gananda), Connor Tomion (Marcus Whitman).
Third team midfield
Alex Garrow (Wayne), Jordan Kraft (Waterloo), Devon McKoy (Palmyra-Macedon), Dylan Tandle (Mynderse).
Third team faceoff
Jeremy Askin (Geneva)
Third team defense
Joe Andrews (Mynderse), Luke Herendeen (Palmyra-Macedon), Jacob Trickler (Geneva), Lucas Verstreate (Gananda).
Third team LSM
Steven LoTiempo (Gananda)
Third team SSDM
Dylan Vance (Wayne)
Third team goalie
Blake Dunton (Marcus Whitman), Caleb George-Cady (Newark).
Honorable mention attack
JD Allen (Bloomfield/Honeoye), Brock Chasey (Gananda), Tyler Deline (Newark), Tukker Fisher (Penn Yan), Kalb Glessing (Wayne), Frank Ochoa (Penn Yan), Lucas Stevers (Mynderse), Rylan Weissinger (Marcus Whitman).
Honorable mention midfield
Caden Dixon (Penn Yan), Braden Fingar (Penn Yan), Max Heieck (Geneva), Mason Michel (Wayne), Austin Moore (Geneva), Aiden Nice (Palmyra-Macedon), Brody Royston (Marcus Whitman), Sam Underhill (Newark), Bryant VanHousen (Penn Yan), Scott Verdehem (Waterloo).
Honorable mention defense
Drake Hernandes (Newark), Harry Kestler (Marcus Whitman), Justen Moskal (Gananda), Antonio Pesante (Geneva), Myles Prendergast (Marcus Whitman), Isaac Pundt (Mynderse), Theodore Raes (Midlakes/Red Jacket), Wyatt Walters (Penn Yan).
Honorable mention faceoff
Reiner Gallogly (Marcus Whitman)
Honorable mention LSM
Leo Cohrs (Geneva), Cael Lawson (Wayne), Aiden Sullivan (Wayne)
Honorable mention SSDM
Giancarlo Colon (Newark), Felix Rivera (Geneva).
GRALL
Player of the Year: Jamie O’Neil (Haverling)
Coach of the Year: John Sciera (Livonia/Avon)
Assistant Coach of the Year: Mark Rumfola (Livonia/Avon)
Person of the Year: Ken DiDomineck (Haverling)
First team attack
Brody Baldwin (Haverling), Jackson McEnerney (Livonia/Avon), Jamie O’Neil (Haverling), Justin Skelly (Livonia/Avon), Derrick Wigley (Livonia/Avon)
First team defense
Jonathan Crye (Livonia/Avon), Jack Schimmel (Aquinas), Tyler Wegman (Aquinas), Owen Weterrings (Livonia/Avon), Brady Yartym (Haverling), Justin Yehl (Haverling).
First team midfield
Myles Blackwood (Aquinas), Matthew Connor (Livonia/Avon), Brady Dickson (Haverling), Shane Malead (Livonia/Avon), Angelo Palumbo (Aquinas).
First team faceoff
Angelo Palumbo (Aquinas)
First team goalie
Matt Beachel (Livonia/Avon)
Honorable mention attack
Tano Auriuso (Aquinas), Noah Olbrich (Aquinas)
Honorable mention midfield
Darrell Hoad (Haverling), Christian Rumfola (Livonia/Avon)
Honorable mention defense
Wade Weil (Bishop Kearney)
Honorable mention faceoff
Matthew Connor (Livonia/Avon)
Honorable mention goalie
Ethan Narby (Haverling)
Monroe County
Division I
Player of the Year: Charlie DiBiase (Pittsford)
Coach of the Year: Tom MacMillan (Rush-Henrietta)
Assistant Coach of the Year: Sean Doyle, Tim Byrnes (Hilton)
First team attack
James Cook (Pittsford), Jackson Monte (Fairport)
First team midfield
Billy Meagher (Fairport), Chase Petschke (Rush-Henrietta), Ben Steingass (Pittsford).
First team defense
Westin Grim (Hilton), Josh Knapp (Fairport), Caleb Lewis (Pittsford), John Santowski (Pittsford).
First team faceoff
Mike Valent (Rush-Henrietta)
First team SSDM
Joe Buttarazzi (Fairport)
First team LSM
Charlie DiBiase (Pittsford)
First team goalie
Jason Mosher (Hilton)
Second team attack
Killian Ceci (Rush-Henrietta), Kyle Gould (Fairport), Cole Loewke (Hilton).
Second team midfield
Jake Koonmen (Fairport), Joseph Maneti (Hilton), Gustav Murphy (Pittsford).
Second team defense
Noah Hezel (Pittsford), Kaden Johnson (Rush-Henrietta), Brady Quill (Hilton).
Second team faceoff
Joey Giggie (Fairport)
Second team SSDM
Anthony DeMeo (Pittsford)
Second team LSM
Brady Nugent (Greece)
Second team goalie
McLean Ralston (Fairport)
Honorable mention attack
William Salamone (Hilton), Cody Coleman (Rush-Henrietta), Andrew Hill (Greece), Makai Hillmon (Rush-Henrietta), Rex Kesselring (Pittsford), Jack Nothnagle (Rush-Henrietta), Chase Rizzo (Fairport).
Honorable mention midfield
Tyler Bernarducci (Rush-Henrietta), Aiden Cawley (Hilton), Luke Fliss (Pittsford), Brendan Riley (Fairport).
Honorable mention defense
Matt Buttarazzi (Fairport), Karl Khuns (Hilton), Jake Patrei (Greece), Antonio Riccardi (Greece), Cole Villreale (Fairport).
Honorable mention SSDM
Ben Haley (Fairport), Bobby Jacob (Pittsford).
Honorable mention faceoff
Michael Mitrano (Hilton)
Honorable mention LSM
Justin Guest (Hilton)
Division II
Player of the Year: Eric Platten (Canandaigua)
Coach of the Year: Dan Stone (Victor)
Person of the Year: Sean Smith (Penfield)
First team attack
Sam Gotham (Victor), Jack Herendeen (Victor), Austin Mandarano (Spencerport), Pax Marshall (Victor).
First team midfield
Thomas Gravino (Victor), Nathan Hoban (Webster Thomas), Samuel Keens (Spencerport), Elliott Morgan (Canandaigua)
First team defense
Brady Comella (Canandaigua), Ryan Dodge (Victor), Louie Germain (Victor), Nick Hauman (Webster Schroeder), Eric Platten (Canandaigua).
First team SSDM
Sean Smith (Penfield)
First team faceoff
Sam Ricci (Victor)
First team LSM
Eli Adams (Webster Thomas)
First team goalie
Jack Faiola (Canandaigua)
Second team attack
Alec Constable (Penfield), Chase Gottstein (Webster Thomas), Evan Pashalidis (Webster Thomas), David Petz (Webster Thomas), Anthony Rodriguez (Spencerport), Kyle Saeger (Victor), Justin Schnauber (Spencerport)
Second team midfield
Jaxon Grant (Canandaigua), Ethan Shappee (Webster Thomas)
Second team defense
Jackson Barresse (Penfield), Ryan Bowerman (Penfield), Brenten Sheffield (Spencerport), Aiden Wheeler (Victor)
Second team SSDM
Cam Ryan (Victor)
Second team faceoff
Cam Mesh (Spencerport)
Second team LSM
Drew Pagano (Webster Schroeder)
Second team goalie
Seamus Hand (Penfield)
Honorable mention attack
Matt Belles (Canandaigua), TJ Carl (Brighton), Brady Ruffalo (Webster Schroeder), Nate Sheridan (Canandaigua).
Honorable mention midfield
John Choate (Spencerport), Anthony DeRosa (Webster Schroeder), Reid Doolittle (Webster Thomas), Braden Gioseffi (Canandaigua), Ethan Hamilton (Penfield), Liam McGuire (Brighton), Cal Oberst (Brighton), Jayden Rodriguez (Spencerport), Colton Ugine (Webster Schroeder), Elijah Utz (Penfield), Liam Wheeler (Victor).
Honorable mention defense
Sean Baird (Spencerport), Mason Bolster (Canandaigua), Ben Cook (Webster Schroeder), Kieran Hughes (Brighton), Sammy Bernard Scoppo (Spencerport), Thomas Wolford (Webster Thomas).
Honorable mention SSDM
Caden Harrington (Penfield), Gibson Spector (Penfield)
Honorable mention faceoff
Luke McCrobie (Canandaigua)
Honorable mention goalie
Casey Berns (Webster Schroeder), Thomas D’Angelo (Brighton), Taylor Kaye (Spencerport), Brady Robinson (Victor)
Honorable mention LSM
Dom Pezzimenti (Victor)
Division III
Player of the Year: Noah Gibson (Irondequoit)
Coach of the Year: Aaron Bottazzo (Irondequoit)
Assistant Coach of the Year: Eric Fisher (Irondequoit)
Person of the Year: Kenneth Edwards (East United/Eastridge).
First team attack
Kenneth Edwards (East United/Eastridge), Noah Gibson (Irondequoit), Aidan Greco (Irondequoit), Chase Perryman (Honeoye Falls-Lima), Brett Seaman (Churchville-Chili).
First team midfield
David Brassie (Honeoye Falls-Lima), Dan Buckley (Irondequoit).
First team defense
Evan Miller (Brockport), Liam Podszebka (Churchville-Chili), Rilee St. Croiz (Ironequoit), Alex Zuber (Honeoye Falls-Lima).
First team SSDM
Patrick Donahoe (Honeoye Falls-Lima)
First team LSM
Quaron Wright (East United/Eastridge)
First team faceoff
Jonah Carrier (Irondequoit)
First team goalie
Nick Lepiane (Irondequoit)
Second team attack
Colin Dunan (Churchville-Chili), Keenan Edwards (East United/Eastridge), Blake Fennell (Gates Chili), Jaxon Leonard (Churchville-Chili), Cooper Moore (Irondequoit).
Second team midfield
Andrew Bigham (Irondequoit)
Second team defense
Zach Bonazza (East United/Eastridge), Cam Miller (Irondequoit), Declan Shafer (Irondequoit), Richard Stevenson (Gates Chili)
Second team faceoff
Drew Angelo (Honeoye Falls-Lima)
Second team SSDM
Alex Steinhoff (Honeoye Falls-Lima)
Second team LSM
Owen Smith (Honeoye Falls-Lima)
Second team goalie
Chris TerHaar (Churchville-Chili), Nathan Weise (Gates Chili)
Honorable mention attack
Matthew Brassie (Honeoye Falls-Lima), Nayshaun Clark (East United/Eastridge), Owen Curley (Gates Chili), Jake Hamilton (Gates Chili), Dominic Hoch (Churchville-Chili), Ryan LaRose (East United/Eastridge), Ryan Miller (Brockport).
Honorable mention midfield
Jack Donovan (Irondequoit), Oliver Grisdale (Irondequoit), Jahmere James (East United/Eastridge), Thien Nguyen (Gates Chili)
Honorable mention defense
Xavier Bauer (Brockport), Tyler Emerson (Honeoye Falls-Lima), Joseph Garcia (Gates Chili), Patrick Hoff (Churchville-Chili), Kari Thomas (East United/Eastridge), Jonathan Vance (Gates Chili), Matt Wilson (Irondequoit).
Honorable mention defensive midfield
Wyatt Huf (Honeoye Falls-Lima), Drew Kogler (Irondequoit), Brock Osborne (Churchville-Chili), Gianni Oswald (Brockport), Camron Taylor (Churchville-Chili).
Honorable mention LSM
Alex Sherman (Irondequoit)
Honorable mention goalie
Ronald Dietz (East United/Eastridge), Trevor Reese (Honeoye Falls-Lima).
