GM subsidiary Cruise has begun charging customers for rides in its driverless Chevy Bolt EV test vehicles in San Francisco. Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box this week, where he confirmed to host Phil LeBeau that the company has begun accepting fares in exchange for rides in its driverless Chevy Bolt EV prototypes. Vogt told LeBeau that members of the public can now use a dedicated smartphone app to order one of its driverless robotaxis, similar to how Uber or Lyft operate.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO