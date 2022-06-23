ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Michigan teacher goes viral on TikTok after sweet retirement send-off from students

By Genevieve Shaw Brown
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an emotional walk out of Northview High School for Sheridan Steelman, and the moment has since gone viral after bring shared on TikTok. The Grand Rapids, Michigan, educator started teaching at the school 50 years ago, when she was 22. "I thought it would be fun to...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
TODAY.com

He was my first love. Grief over his sudden death haunted me for decades

One month can forever change a life. I never believed that before it was my story. On May 27, 1991, I graduated from a small liberal arts college in Ohio. It started raining, so some people donned garbage bags as last-minute raincoats as they waited to cross the stage. My friend Jason was an anomaly as well. He wore a white shirt and floral tie —but ditched dress pants in favor of … shorts. He flashed a mischievous grin to the crowd as he collected his honors diploma in biochemistry.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Reading And Writing#Send Off#Philadelphia Police#Northview High School#Fox News Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
dogheirs.com

Dog Brings Grandma a Gutter as a Gift

Archie the dog loves gutters. Archie also loves grandma. So when he got the chance to combine his two loves into one special moment, he was one very proud and happy pup. Says his dad, “My dog, Archie, loves to play with gutters any chance he gets! He ALSO loves to bring his Grandma gifts each morning before I drop him off, today he combined his 2 favorite things in one!”
PETS
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Graduation From Puppy Kindergarten Is Too Cute to Resist

It's not everyday that your dog graduates from puppy school. But when they do, you seriously gotta celebrate. For a Golden Retriever puppy named Levi, his owners took to the internet to show off his brand new credentials. And you'll be seriously impressed when you see all that Levi's learned in his time in Kindergarten.
PETS
Fox News

Fox News

762K+
Followers
163K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy