Click here to read the full article. Brands and retailers believe Gen Z is the future. But it’s not just treating them well that will lead the way to success. Experts says engaging, empowering and collaborating with this generation will drive sales with this young set of consumers. “We’re seeing that new experiences are being built that not only cater to Gen Z, but are actually being built by Gen Z and their own vision,” said PSFK’s Lauren Lyons, senior strategist at the New York-based retail consulting firm during a recent webinar. “At the same time, this continued evolution of technology...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO