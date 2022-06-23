ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Stylish McCall brunch restaurant opens with ‘ginormous’ lakeside patio, plans boat meals

By Michael Deeds
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqQ1m_0gJVMdeE00

A Treasure Valley breakfast and lunch chain is making a splash in McCall this week — literally.

Brunchette on the Lake will hold its grand opening Friday, owner Boomer Godsill said. A fledgling Idaho brand, Brunchette-themed restaurants already serve the Boise area at 4218 W. Overland Road on the Boise Bench and at 7135 W. State St. in Garden City.

Helping fill a breakfast void created when McCall’s iconic Pancake House closed in late 2021 , Brunchette will bring a stylish new concept to the space formerly occupied by Lakefront Oriental Cuisine at 317 E. Lake St.

“We went through, gutted it — it’s a completely different building than anything in McCall, honestly, and there’s nothing even like it in Boise,” Godsill said. “It looks great. The atmosphere is going to be amazing, especially being on the water.”

Brunchette isn’t as large as the now-defunct Pancake House. But the location is sweeter than maple syrup. It’s next to scenic Payette Lake with a two-story back patio that Godsill calls “ginormous.” There’s seating for about 120 customers outside and 100 inside, he said: “It’s like, basically, two restaurants.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5ioY_0gJVMdeE00
With a flair for gourmet-style dishes, Brunchette restaurants have proven popular in the Boise area. Huck House Brunchette/Facebook

“Our big focus is to be the best patio in McCall,” Godsill said. “We have such a big space on the water there. There’s going to be a big area for our customers to come enjoy the food and scenery.”

Brunchette restaurants aim higher than most family-style breakfast joints. The brand’s motto? “Start your day with some sparkle.” Idahoans who have eaten at either Treasure Valley location will find a similar menu in McCall, Godsill said, with a few mountain-town tweaks.

Menu options include benedicts, omelettes, even breakfast pizzas. Craving chicken fried steak and eggs ($15.99)? Brunchette’s menu makes sure it’s “hand-cut USDA prime steak.” Want to munch memorable toast? Build your own “masterpiece” of Hipster Toast ($12, plus extra for toppings). It starts with a canvas of toasted country white bread topped with fresh avocado, salt and black pepper before you load it with “almost anything.” On the side are Idaho home fries, a fresh fruit medley or heirloom cherry tomato salad. Brunchette’s fruit is freshly cut. The “Idaho home fries” come from, of course, the Gem State.

You can savor 12-hour Smoked Brisket and Eggs ($15.99). There’s a Wild Garlic Shrimp Omelette ($19.99). Or dive into one of the tempting bowls, including the Keto Harvest ($15.99) — “a sampling of our locally sourced chicken sausage and smoked brisket atop our keto hash browns, wild mushrooms, garlic, roasted sweet onions and arugula,” the menu proclaims. “Topped with three farm-fresh eggs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZaPy3_0gJVMdeE00
Not in the mood for patio dining? Brunchette on the Lake has plenty of indoor seating. Boomer Godsill/Brunchette on the Lake

Brunchette restaurants feature an array of keto- and vegan-friendly selections, along with vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Lunch entrees include sandwiches such as the BLTerrific ($13.99), grilled country white bread with roasted red pepper aioli, Tender Belly bacon, arugula, sliced tomatoes and pickled red onions.

Brunchette has its own signature blend of house-roasted coffee, and plenty of espresso concoctions. And if a little booze is up your alley — as will be the case for many tourists and vacationers in McCall? Brunchette has that covered with an array of mimosas, bloody marys, beer and wine.

Brunchette definitely will add vibrant flavor to McCall’s restaurant scene. And in summer 2023, Godsill said, he plans to take things up another notch.

“We couldn’t get to it this year, but next year, we’re going to have a focus on doing brunch on the water,” he said. “We’re getting a boat outfitted to be able to take parties out on the water and do hour-long, two-hour-long boat trips while eating lunch.”

Brunchette on the Lake’s hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

▪ Online: brunchette.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4543o9_0gJVMdeE00
The restaurant has outdoor seating for around 120 customers. Boomer Godsill

