Cheboygan, MI

Elvis tribute artist Jake Slater wows guests at senior-centered luau

By Kortny Hahn, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
CHEBOYGAN — Elvis tribute artist Jake Slater wowed a sold-out crowd at the Cheboygan Area Council on Aging's Tropical Summer Party at the Sand Road Senior Center on Tuesday, June 21.

Slater impressed with spot-on renditions of songs like "Blue Hawaii" and "Teddy Bear." The luau was the first big event the Council on Aging has been able to host since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The luau at Sand Road Senior Center was a big hit, and sold-out with more than 150 people in attendance. Everyone who came to the event was encouraged to wear their best tropical attire, with a chance to win a cash prize for best dressed.

Money raised during the luau will help fund the organization's Meals on Wheels delivery service, one of the least-funded programs it offers.

— Contact Reporter Kortny Hahn at khahn1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @khahnCDT.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

