60- to 80-pound, sentimental Van Gogh sculpture stolen from Dog Island residence

A significant and personal piece of artwork has gone missing from a home on secluded Dog Island in Franklin County.

The sculpture is a 30-inch tall, 20-inch-wide bronze bust of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh.

It weighs between 60 and 80 pounds, making the theft even more mysterious.

Samantha Hastings and Roger Leonard, the owners of the sculpture, say the bust has been mounted on a post “at the foot of our steps” of their residence on Bayshore Drive for 25 years.

They believe the sculpture was removed sometime between May 16 and June 9. Neither Hastings nor Leonard was immediately available for comment.

A dispatcher for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the department is aware of the theft and a written report will be completed in the coming days.

Hastings posted the theft June 16 within a Facebook group titled “Dog Island Wisdom.” Dog Island, accessible only by boat, is three and half miles offshore from Carrabelle, Florida.

Friends respond with disbelief

Not only does the sculpture possess significant artistic value, it also holds a very sentimental place within the owners’ heart.

“It was a talisman that gave us great pleasure,” Hastings wrote on the Facebook post. “We would rub his forehead each time we returned safely from the beach or the bay.”

Friends responded with disbelief about incident.

“Oh my! That’s awful that someone would steal your treasure! I hope you can get him back!,” Pamela Pehrson wrote.

“So sad that this is now happening on the island. Didn’t used to be like that. Hope that you will find him again,” wrote Brigitte V. Kristensen.

Artwork had unique origin

The one-of-a-kind, unique piece of artwork was designed and created by Keith Jellum, a noted metal sculptor based in Portland, Oregon, Hastings posted. Jellum may be known from one of his most recognizable art creations called Transcendence displayed above Southpark Seafood in Portland, Oregon, depicting a fish flying through the brick wall.

Leonard is also quite the artist himself, as he has garnered awards and recognition from several pieces of artwork he’s created, placed in 18 states across the country, as well as the District of Columbia and London, England.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office at 850-670-8500 to provide those details.

Contact Democrat writer Malcolm Harvey at Malcolm1.Harvey@famu.edu.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 60- to 80-pound, sentimental Van Gogh sculpture stolen from Dog Island residence