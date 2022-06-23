ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County budget calls for tax increase. Where will those additional dollars will go?

By Katie Nussbaum, Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago
The Chatham Commission is scheduled to adopt a new budget — and the property tax millage rate that goes with it — at this Friday's meeting, the final regularly scheduled session this fiscal year. Yet, there remains unresolved details.

County Manager Lee Smith has called for a fiscal year 2023 budget of $859 million that would require the commission maintain the 2022 millage rate, which is considered a tax increase as the county's tax digest has increased over the last year.

Commission Chairman Chester Ellis, meanwhile, is lobbying for adoption of the rollback rate, which is the millage that will generate the same amount of revenue in 2023 as was produced in 2022. Doing so would lower the general fund millage by approximately 1 mill or $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value and would also lower taxes specific to unincorporated Chatham residents and those who pay for the Chatham Area Transit Authority.

Chatham County budget:Chatham County Commission to consider millage rate rollbacks for FY23 budget

Previously reported:Chatham County tax digest grows but proposal calls for millage rate to stay same

Smith and the county staff declined to submit a budget proposal that adjusts to the rollback rate. The difference in general fund revenue between the existing and rollbacked millage rate is approximately $22 million.

Here are several areas where those extra dollars would go. All percentages are based on the difference between the FY22 adopted amount and the FY23 proposed amount.

If you go

Chatham Commission meeting

9 a.m., Friday

Old Chatham Courthouse, 124 Bull Street

* The commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget as part of the meeting and is scheduled to vote on adoption of the budget and the millage rate following the hearing.

District Attorney and Public Defender offices

These two pillars of Chatham's criminal justice system will see increased budget dollars. The District Attorney's office is set to receive an additional $330,000 in funds, although that amount is nearly $500,000 below what was requested by District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones.

The Public Defender's office will see a bigger bump: more than $500,000, or a 15% increase.

Chatham County budget:District Attorney renews request for additional attorneys

Museums and community centers

Chatham County will make significant increased investments in county-operated museums, such as the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum and the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, and in its four community centers at Lake Mayer, Frank Murray, Tom Triplett, and the Chatham Co. Aquatic Center.

The museums will get an increase of 88.9% to $224,720 and the community center budget will increase 42.9% to $227,131.

These facilities have seen decreased use - and lower budget allowances - in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Risk reduction and intervention programs

The Front Porch, a community-based juvenile crime risk reduction program, will get a 16.9% increase to $268,039. Similarly, Youth Intercept, another intervention program, will get a 16.8% increase to $324,206.

Emergency management agency

The county's emergency management budget will increase by 13.5% to $1,742,952. Much of those dollars are earmarked for increased employee compensation. The budgets for printing and binding, travel, and vehicles also were expanded.

Public information office

The public information budget will increase 52% to $841,352, with much of that dedicated to employee compensation and related benefits.

County manager's office

The county manager's budget will increase slightly by 3.7% to $1,311,999.

Solid waste fee hike coming

According to the budget, a recent financial analysis of the dry trash fee turned up a deficit of more than $640,000 in FY23.

The recent audit of the solid waste users determined that approximately 3,300 residences were not paying the current $85 fee.

County Manager Lee Smith is recommending the fee increase to $96 annually. Additionally, Smith recommends that the county utilize a consultant to review the solid waste program for efficiencies and processes later in the year.

Unincorporated residents will also pay a fee for fire service this year for the first time.

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KnussSMN

