Profit warnings, recession fears, and layoffs—despite the carnage, Wall Street analysts still advise investors to buy, buy, buy stocks

By Bernhard Warner
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago

The prospects of a soft landing seem more remote by the day. Economists and CEOs say a recession is likely, if not imminent. Even Fed Chairman Jerome Powell now calls a downturn “a possibility,” extraordinarily bearish talk for a central banker.

Add to that an energy crunch, a food crisis, war, runaway inflation, profit warnings, layoffs, and you can see why stocks have tumbled into a bear market, giving investors the worst start to a year in a half-century.

And yet equities analysts look out on the benchmark S&P 500 and see no reason for investors to change strategy. They rate stocks an overwhelming buy, and that’s puzzling stock market watchers.

“Despite higher inflation, rising interest rates, military conflict in Ukraine, fear of recession, and stock price declines, analysts continue to have an unusually high number of buy ratings on stocks in the S&P 500,” John Butters, the senior earnings analyst at FactSet, pointed out in a recent research note.

FactSet broke down all 10,708 ratings on stocks listed in the S&P 500 and found that the vast majority continue to be a “buy.”

Butters notes that analysts have reduced fractionally the number of buys they’re doling out in recent months, but the ratio of “buy” to “sell” remains the most optimistic in over a decade, dating back to 2011.

That comes even as companies continue to revise lower their sales and profits guidance. According to FactSet, the reporting period that just passed was, by any measure, a lousy one.

“More S&P 500 companies”—72—“have issued negative EPS guidance for Q2 2022 compared to recent quarters,” Butters wrote in the June 17 report. “This is the highest number of S&P 500 companies issuing negative EPS guidance for a quarter since Q4 2019…and above the 10-year average.”

But despite fundamentals trending lower, Wall Street is still bullish on stocks.

The influence of analyst ratings on stock-market price moves has long been debated. On the eve of the great bull run in stocks that started at the early part of the previous decade, the consensus research showed that a single ratings change—either good or bad—could have a noticeable impact on investors’ decisions. And in more recent years, the combination of a much larger retail investor base, and the penchant of the retail army to talk up their portfolio on investor message boards on Reddit and other social media forums means analyst ratings get even wider visibility with the stock-picking public.

They’re just not seeing much in the way of cautious guidance.

The rarest of rare: A tech stock with a ‘sell’ rating

Look no further than PayPal, down 61.3% year to date, to see the kind of split reality hanging over Wall Street. The digital payments specialist has announced layoffs and declared two profit warnings in recent quarters as inflation grinds higher and consumers hold back. The gloomy outlook disclosed by PayPal brass in recent months apparently is not shared by the analysts who cover the company, however.

Three months ago, the stock carried 48 ratings, 32 of which were a “buy,” 11 were a “hold,” and zero fell into the “underweight” category, equivalent to a “sell.” Today, the chart for the digital payments company looks even more bullish, if only slightly. There are now 33 “buy” ratings for PYPL, and still no “sell” ratings.

Despite the carnage in tech stocks this year, tech analysts in general remain surprisingly upbeat. Of the 11 industry sectors that make up the S&P, the informational technology grouping has, on average, far and away the most buy ratings. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of all ratings on tech stocks are a “buy.” In contrast, “sell” ratings account for just 4% of the total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTktx_0gJVM7gL00

Analysts are least bullish on consumer staples. No surprise there with inflation running at 8.6%, and even Powell warning that the Fed’s move to increase interest rates could plunge the world’s biggest economy into recession.

Still, analysts aren’t exactly telling investors to dump their consumer staples stocks. Just 12% of all ratings in this industry category fall to a “sell” rating.

Fortune

Why so anxious? Return-to-office uncertainties are stressing us all out, but experts say there’s a simple fix

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. American workers are anxious, and navigating the ongoing uncertainty around management’s return-to-office expectations is only making things worse. After two-plus years of successfully working from home, employees have gotten...
MENTAL HEALTH
TechCrunch

Bird gets a warning from the NYSE because its stock price is too low

Bird’s share price has followed a fairly consistent downward trajectory since its debut via a SPAC merger last November. The closing price has remained below $1 per share since around mid-May, just after when it reported its first fiscal quarterly earnings for 2022. Those results saw revenue, gross margins and ride profit drop quarter over quarter — those ride profits grew considerably year over year.
STOCKS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says political scare ads highlighting inflation could stoke high prices even higher

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As the U.S. approaches midterm elections, the influx of political advertisements highlighting rising inflation under the Biden Administration is likely to stoke even more inflation and lead to further monetary policy tightening, a Goldman Sachs note published Thursday said.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Upwork CEO on how businesses benefit from putting freelancers to work

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, host Ellen McGirt talks with Hayden Brown, the CEO of Upwork, about the future of freelancing, the ever-growing relationship between freelance workers and businesses, and why CEOs should stop waffling on the remote vs. back-to-the-office discussion.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Emerging: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Morgan Stanley Emerging EDD. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.000000000000001 cents per share. On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley Emerging will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.000000000000001 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Traders Scale Back Peak Interest Rate Bets as Recession Fears Grip

(Reuters) -Traders are slashing their bets on how far central banks will be able to lift interest rates this cycle, reflecting growing fears in financial markets of economic slowdown or even outright recession. Data on Thursday showed U.S. and euro zone business activity growth slowing much more than expected in...
STOCKS
