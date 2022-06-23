ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

One tank trip: Augusta Canal provides amazing views, camping and kayaking. Just not in summer.

By Josephine Johnson
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GUck_0gJVM2Gi00

Ready for a family-friendly adventure combining a little history, kayaking, biking, great camping and good eating?

At roughly two-and-a-half hours and 126 miles northwest of Savannah, you can rent bikes and kayaks — or bring your own! — paddle and pedal the Augusta Canal and then dream sweetly at Wildwood Park campground.

The excursion begins at Savannah Rapids Park, home of the historic canal’s head gates, and continues south about seven lazy water miles into Lake Olmstead. I invited a small group of friends to share the experience. We paddled roughly three hours, taking in the canal’s stillness, delighting in its sunning turtles and occasional slithering water snake. For much of it, we were the only kayaks on the water.

Recent One Tank Trip:Enjoy nature and history together with a camping trip to Jekyll Island

Other recent One Tank Trips:Share an apple with a donkey on the prehistoric grounds of Stallings Island

The Augusta Canal, designated in 1996 as a National Heritage Area, was built in 1845 as water source, transportation, and industrial power for the city. After its completion, saw and gristmills lined the canal, providing a steady economic base for the region.

During the Civil War, the waterway was crucial in supplying the Confederate Army with ammunition and war materials. Afterwards, textile mills and industry took hold, and by 1892, Augusta, basking in its burgeoning wealth, was the first Southern city to have electric streetcars and street lighting thanks to the canal’s hydropower.

Today, the Augusta Canal continues as municipal water source, and it’s many biking and walking trails offer great mini-outdoor getaways adjacent to the city. Plus it’s an intact reminder of the mark and history of early industry on the Savannah River.

One tank trip:Amelia Island drifts you into Victorian London with 'Dickens on Centre'

At Lake Olmstead, we rendezvoused with our outfitter, Savannah Rapids Kayak Rental, and loaded our boats onto their trailer. The outfitter also brought bikes for us to continue into Augusta, but since we embarked on this adventure on what would be the hottest day of the year so far — 100 degrees with 106-degree heat index — my pals were not at all inclined toward the bikes. They opted instead for the air-conditioned van back to the park where they grabbed their vehicles and drove into Augusta to reconvene for lunch.

But I took the bike and rode about three miles into downtown where we met at Whiskey Bar. We were starving. And the food was good, especially the house-made edamame hummus. What’s more, every burger on the menu can be prepared vegetarian.

If you have a hankering for one, definitely try the TCB (veggie or conventional), hunka-hunka burning homage to The King — a burger with peanut butter, banana, bacon and some kind of added maple-honey sweetness. The perfect post-paddle indulgence.

Dine Savannah:Skip KFC and try the 'SPQ' at the new restaurant in Savannah's Starland District

More from Josephine Johnson:Live your 'Black Stallion' fantasy, ride horseback on Amelia Island beach

Afterwards, we parted ways, but I lingered downtown to window-shop before getting back on the bike. If you’re into music and guitars, 440 Instruments is a must-see. It’s across the street and one block over from Whiskey Bar, locally-owned, and sells new and used instruments that cheerful salespeople gladly let you plug in and play.

But as much as I wanted to spend the afternoon playing Gibsons and Fenders in air-conditioned bliss, there was no more delaying the inevitable. I had to get back on the bike and back to Savannah Rapids Park before the outfitter closed at 6 p.m.

And let’s just say the more than 8 mile ride back was an exercise in being kind to my body. I felt every searing digit of that 106-degree heat index, had to go slowly, and take multiple water breaks. But it was beautiful. At times, I pedaled along an elevated towpath between the languid Augusta Canal and broad and swift-moving Savannah River. Other times, I rode over shaded bridges and through emerald forest thickets.

After returning the bike, I drove about twenty minutes to Wildwood Park campground. Originally, the plan was to reserve a Timberline Glamping Tent for my friends and me to stay in, but these were already booked well in advance for summer.

Also from Josephine:Jenkins High senior working to mark Indigenous waterway paths at Savannah-Ogeechee Canal

The glamping tents are really cool — literally. In addition to fans and air conditioning, they come with different sleeping configurations. Some have a queen-sized bed and bunk beds — great for families with young children — and others are just big enough to accommodate two people.

Each glamping tent also comes with a mini-fridge, coffee maker, a deck and two hammocks all overlooking beautiful Clarks Hill Lake. And they’re reasonably priced: $140 to $160 per night during high season and $130 to $150 in low season.

Primitive camping is only $15 per night, and these sites, near the glamping tents, also offer grand views of the lake and tall pines. As much as I love sleeping in my little red tent, the glamping tents are the way to go in summer. That night, the warm earth released all that heat of the day and kept the humid night air stiflingly hot around me. There was no breeze.

Oh, what I would have given to have had one of those glamping tent fans!

One tank trip:Hostel in the Forest is a holistic getaway just minutes from Brunswick

Paddling the canal, biking, and camping — plus taking in a little of downtown Augusta — offers a little something for everyone in spite of the heat. For Savannah and Coastal Georgia locals, attempting this adventure in the gut of summer is likely not the best timing, especially if you’re camping.

In fact, chatting with other campers and rangers, it seems optimum time for this otherwise super fun undertaking is anytime late September through the end of October.

So, next time, it’ll be a spooky-fun Halloween adventure for my friends and me to beat the heat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kolomkobir.com

10 Campgrounds That Are Just Outside Of Savannah, Georgia

Savannah is the oldest city in Georgia, with trams, cobblestone streets, and ancient architecture. The Spanish moss dressed over hundreds of years old live oaks, the grounds that carried the burden of Union and Confederate conflicts, and the meandering Savannah River that formerly transported wooden pirate ships are all part of Savannah’s identity. Exploring one of the South’s most important historical cities doesn’t need tourists to spend a fortune on their accommodation. Several campgrounds around Savannah provide the finest things: wilderness, history, and that legendary Southern charm. Here are the best 10 campsites in the area.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Sav/HHI officials expect nearly 70,000 travelers over 4th of July weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Despite record high gas prices and inflation, AAA predicts nearly 48 million Americans will travel over the 4th of July weekend. Something that officials at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport say they’re already preparing for. “We’re expecting a really really busy week. It should be a little bit busier than last year, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
myrtlebeachsc.com

11 Foot Alligator Kills Myrtle Beach Area Resident

Alligators are not a new phenomenon in the S.C.. In fact, they have existed here since the Ice Age. The recent increase in alligator attacks is due to the population increase of alligators and humans. With more people moving into their habitat, they are coming into contact with them more often and therefore increasing the number of attacks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
City
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

Fourth of July recipes for a good time

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and you might already be planning what you want to make for the holiday. Here’s a quick list of some recipes you can try to change things up when you celebrate. Watermelon feta flag salad The idea of mixing feta and watermelon might be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

New owners, big plans: Restoration in store for Cat Island golf course closed since 2019

Plans to restore and revitalize the Cat Island golf course are under way with the recent purchase of the property by Virginia-based Resort Development Partners (RDP). The Cat Island Golf Club opened in the summer of 1985, but has struggled in recent years. Ownership of the property has changed hands several times, and the course, which has fallen into a state of disrepair, has been closed since 2019. It will be the focus of RDP’s revitalization efforts.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Where to get pralines in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Pralines Day is June 24, falling on the last Friday of June. Whether you’re just visiting Savannah or you live here full time, the city is the perfect place to get some pralines. Here’s a list of the places you can go to celebrate the holiday (many of which give […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josephine Johnson
WCBD Count on 2

All lanes closed on Marshland Rd on HHI Saturday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – All lanes are closed on Marshland Road on Hilton Head Island due to a car crash Saturday morning. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, a crash occurred on Marshland Road near the Leg O Mutton Road intersection. As of 10:12 a.m., all lanes of Marshland Road are closed. Count on […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Bus transportation could be coming to Statesboro this fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You could be able to catch a bus across town in Statesboro starting this fall. Watch the traffic in Statesboro for a little bit, and you might think everybody in town owns two or three or more automobiles. But city leaders say more people than you realize don’t have their own transportation.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Proposed changes to Forsyth Park finalized after years of planning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After years of planning, and months of public feedback, the final version of a master plan of proposed changes to Forsyth Park are in the hands of City of Savannah staff. The multi-year, Forsyth Park Project was launched by the Trustees’ Garden Club, and presented to...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Sites#Canal Park#Kayaks#Augusta Canal#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#National Heritage Area#The Confederate Army#Southern
wtoc.com

City of Savannah opens cooling centers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is opening cooling centers to help provide relief from extreme heat. Three community centers are expanding to serve as cooling centers for residents, effective immediately. “This is all out of an abundance of caution that we want to make sure that the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Verizon service restored in parts of Savannah, Islands

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Verizon services are restored in parts of Savannah Thursday after an outage was reported, the company told WSAV. “Work being done by a contractor for the local power company cut an underground fiber line providing service to cell sites in the Wilmington Island, Whitemarsh Island and President Street areas,” a Verizon […]
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

INTRODUCTIONS: Meet Grace Fulp

Her job is customer service, but she’s not stuck behind a desk. She operates heavy equipment; however, it also floats. And the view? Well, hanging out at the new Savannah Boathouse on the Bull River every day is something Grace Fulp loves to do. A native and lifelong resident...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
KFC
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is finally here and Savannah has a lot to offer, whether you’re looking to enjoy the heat or avoid it. Here’s a list of 10 things you can do this weekend — some with the family, some with friends and some, even with Fido. MHP Fit Dog Walk When: Friday, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Coastal Georgia earthquake leaves buildings damaged

A weekend earthquake on the Georgia coast has left parts of Hutchinson Island unstable, including a ferry dock and a hotel parking deck adjacent to a convention center still in the construction phase, according to Savannah Morning News. No injuries have been reported. The 3.9 magnitude quake just after 4...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Free program to help Lowcountry residents reverse prediabetes

A program to help people make healthy lifestyle changes and work toward reversing prediabetes will soon be available in Jasper and Beaufort counties. "In Jasper and Beaufort counties, 11.7 percent to 21.3 percent of adults are at risk of getting type 2 diabetes, according to numbers from 2018," said Lisa Burbage, CEO and founder of Charleston-based Wellness Five, adding that those numbers are likely higher after the COVID-19 pandemic.
BEAUFORT, SC
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy