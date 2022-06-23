ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live music, food return this week for Tussey Mountain’s annual WingFest. What you should know

By Josh Moyer
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago

A Centre County tradition and summer favorite is set to mark its annual return Thursday — with a few notable changes.

Tussey Mountain’s WingFest , which locals have enjoyed for two decades, is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Boalsburg. Like past years, at least three wing-making competitors will gather at the same time every Thursday, through Aug. 4, while attendees set up blankets and chairs to listen to live music, enjoy some beverages and munch on food (both wings and non-wing offerings alike).

Unlike past years, however, the price of chicken wings is increasing — like everywhere else — from three for $2 last year to three for $3. On the positive side, the amount of live music is also increasing. Instead of the usual two bands, there will be three bands that will start as soon as the gates open and continue until around the time they close at 10 p.m.

“We’re really proud of this event,” Tussey operations director Aaron Weyman said. “We want to keep it going and we want to keep improving it, so we really think the entertainment is going to be great this year. We already feel our setting is one of the great spots in Centre County and all of Happy Valley because we’ve got this great view.”

The annual festival, tucked into Centre County’s scenic hills and mountains, boasts the same admission prices as last year at $10 for adults, $5 for youth (ages 7-16) and free for children 6 years and younger. The setup will also remain identical. Every Thursday, attendees will vote on the day’s top wing-making competitor — and all those winners will then compete Aug. 4 to determine the ultimate champion.

All of the wing-making participants have not yet been announced, but Thursday’s Week 1 competitors include Edges Pub, Cafe 210 West and Sweet Tooth Bakery. Week 1’s musical acts open with JR Mangan featuring Veronica Auger, followed by Anchor&Arrow and then headliner Bonfire, an AC/DC tribute band.

This Thursday’s additional vendors also include Brazilian Munchies, Carl’s Crazy Corn, Doan’s Bones BBQ, Packer’s Concessions and Rosie’s Pierogies.

Weyman acknowledged it’s becoming harder to attract wing-making competitors, in part because of restaurants’ staff shortages. And he said staff hoped to avoid a wing price increase this year, before upping to a buck per wing. But, with a unique outdoor venue and more live music, he believes there’s still plenty for the community to enjoy.

“We still think it’s a very good deal,” he said, adding beer and beverage prices remain steady. “We’re really cognizant of the fact that money is tight for a lot of people. But we do still feel confident that a $10 cover for a lot of the bands we’re getting is a very good deal.”

For those interested, future wing competitors will be announced on Tussey Mountain’s Facebook and web pages , with most weeks featuring 3-4 participants. While the musical headliners have already been announced, the opening acts are expected to be released in the coming days. (Anchor&Arrow — which describes itself as an upbeat mix of soul, funk, rock and jazz — will play short sets as the second musical act in each of the first six weeks.)

A full schedule of the musical headliners is listed below:

Week 1 (June 23) : Bonfire , AC/DC tribute band

Week 2 (June 30) : Katz 22 , rock ‘n’ roll dance band

Week 3 (July 7) : Red Not Chili Peppers , tribute band to the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Week 4 (July 14) : Completely Unchained , Van Halen tribute band

Week 5 (July 21) : Pure Cane Sugar , female-fronted Americana band

Week 6 (July 27) : My Hero Zero , acoustic pop meets indie punk

Week 7 (Aug. 4) : Velveeta , singalong party band with focus on ‘80s hits

Comments / 0

