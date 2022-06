Rafael Nadal gave a positive update about his fitness as he prepares to play at Wimbledon for the first time since 2019.The Spaniard, who is bidding to win a third successive grand slam title and 23rd overall, was on crutches after the French Open because of his chronic foot problem but nerve treatment appears to have been successful.“It’s obvious that, if I am here, it’s because things are going better,” said Nadal. “If not, I would not be here.“So I’m quite happy about things, how they evolved. I can’t be super happy because I don’t know what can happen. But...

TENNIS ・ 9 HOURS AGO