ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Where to find fireworks shows near you in metro Detroit

By Brendel Hightower, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BJUc_0gJVLeZA00

Fireworks will once again light up the sky for in-person viewing this summer after a two-year hiatus for most communities.

The Ford Fireworks, among the nation's largest displays, were held in 2020 and 2021 for television viewing only, with no crowds, at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township. The show returns to skies above Detroit and Windsor this year, with the theme: “Hey Detroit, The Sky Shines for You!”

Related: Detroit fireworks 2022 set for June 27: Everything you need to know

Now in its 64th year, the downtown Detroit tradition will blast off on Monday, weather permitting, with live and TV viewing. Hundreds of thousands usually gather in Hart Plaza and surrounding areas to watch.

“We are thrilled to bring the Ford Fireworks back to Detroit, as this event truly brings our community together and showcases the city in a special way,” said Tony Michaels, CEO of The Parade Company, one of the producers of the Ford Fireworks.

The show will feature more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects, visible for miles along the Detroit River.

The Ford Fireworks can also be viewed on WDIV-TV (Channel 4). News/Talk 760 WJR radio will also provide special radio coverage.

Here is a list of more upcoming fireworks displays in metro Detroit:

Livingston County

Dusk June 24: Michigan Challenge Balloonfest : Howell High School Complex, 1200 W. Grand in Howell.

Macomb County

Dusk June 23: 57th Annual Bay-Rama Fireworks Show : Walter and Mary Burke Park, 36300 Front in New Baltimore.

Dusk June 24: Fireworks Extravaganza : Veterans Memorial Park, 32400 Jefferson in St. Clair Shores.

Dusk June 24: Downtown Mount Clemens Independence Day Celebration : Riverfront, North Main in Mount Clemens.

10 p.m. June 24: Shelby Township Independence Day Fireworks : Stony Creek Metropark, 4300 Main in Shelby Township

10 p.m. July 4 : Red, White and Boom! Fireworks at the Vineyard : Youngblood Vineyard, 61829 Ray Center in Ray.

10:05 p.m. July 6: Clinton Township Fireworks : Downtown Clinton Township.

Oakland County

Dusk June 23: Light the Night Fireworks : Sibley Square Park, Downton Wixom.

10 p.m. June 25: Lake Orion 2022 Jubilee : Green's Park, Park Island Drive in Lake Orion.

Dusk June 25: Walled Lake Summer Festival : E. V. Mercer Beach, East Walled Lake Dr. in Walled Lake.

10 p.m. June 25: Red, White & Blues Fireworks Festival & BBQ : Adjacent to Highland Township Hall, 305 N John in Highland.

10 p.m. June 26: Festival in the Park : Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile in Madison Heights.

Dusk June 26: Cars Under the Stars : M1 Concourse Drive in Pontiac.

10:06 p.m. June 29: Festival of the Hills : Borden Park, 1400 E. Hamlin in Rochester Hills.

10 p.m. July 2: Independence Fest : Clintonwood Park, 6000 Clarkston in Clarkston.

Dusk July 2: White Lake Fireworks : South end of White Lake,  White Lake Road  in Highland Township.

10:10 p.m. July 2: Kensington Metropark : 4570 Huron River Parkway in Milford.

10:10 p.m. July 2: Lake Oakland Fireworks : Over Lake Oakland, Dill Drive in Waterford.

Dusk July 4: Clawson 4th of July : Clawson Park, 935 N. Custer in Clawson.

Wayne County

10 p.m. June 25: Van Buren Township : Beck Ball Fields, Beck in Belleville.

Dusk June 25: Taylor Summer Festival : Heritage Park, 12111 Pardee in Taylor.

10:15 p.m. June 26: Livonia Spree ’70 : Ford Field, 14281 Farmington in Livonia.

9:56 p.m. June 27: The Ford Fireworks Detroit : Hart Plaza, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit.

Dusk June 30-July 3 : Greenfield Village Annual Salute to America : Greenfield Village, 20900 Oakwood Blvd. in Dearborn.

Dusk July 1: Fireworks at Willow Metro Park : 23200 S. Huron in New Boston.

10:10 p.m. July 3: Lake Erie Metropark Fireworks : 32481 W. Jefferson in Brownstown Township.

Dusk July 8: Uncle Sam Jam Fest : Woodhaven Civic Center Park, 23101 Hall in Woodhaven.

Washtenaw County

Dusk July 3: Manchester Fireworks Display : Carr Park, 577 W. Austin in Manchester.

Brendel Hightower is an assistant editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact her at bhightower@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Where to find fireworks shows near you in metro Detroit

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.1

Are You in One of Michigan’s Original 3 Area Codes?

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the advent of telephone area codes in the United States!. Back in 1947, North America started out with 86 area codes--three of them assigned to Michigan. Area code 517 was one of the originals. Anchored by Lansing, this code basically served the entire eastern...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Jobbie Nooner in southeast Michigan: a truly unique Metro Detroit tradition

LAKE ST. CLAIR , Mich. (FOX 2) - The Midwest's second biggest boat party is back on Lake St. Clair in Metro Detroit as Jobbie Nooner returns!. The annual summer tradition is on Lake Saint Clair and takes place the last Friday of every June. It's boats, beverages, and bikinis - but also dad bods, debauchery, and drinking.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodhaven, MI
City
Manchester, MI
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Clarkston, MI
City
Brownstown Charter Township, MI
City
Belleville, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Livonia, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Metro Detroit bar chain Bobcat Bonnie's stirs controversy with abortion drink special

A Roe-inspired cocktail discount by Metro Detroit's Bobcat Bonnie's has turned into a PR nightmare. The bar faces blowback on social media after announcing $5 signature drinks for "women who lost their reproductive rights today" after the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday ruling curtailing abortion. One woman accused it of a "sick and unthinkable attempt at making money." Others called it "gross."
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – More start of summer festivals plus throwback concerts that will take you back in time!. Taylor Summer Festival (Heritage Park), through Saturday: Bring the whole family for some summer fun featuring a carnival, fair food and two nights of live music. On Friday, Stephen Pearcy of Ratt performs live followed by country singer Dylan Scott on Saturday. The festival concludes with a grand display of fireworks Saturday night. Admission is free, with fees for rides and concerts. More info and presales here.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Metro Detroit#Independence Day#Detroit River#The Parade Company#Michigan Challenge
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

The Blue Water Bridge Experience – By Mary Bisciaio

I suffer from CRS. My doctor has not confirmed the diagnosis, but he doesn’t live my life. He doesn’t climb twenty steps to our second floor colonial to immediately forget what I wanted, only to remember fifteen minutes later when I return to the kitchen. He doesn’t go to the grocery for three items and return with five but without the original three. Yes, I suffer from CRS, can’t remember s… Well, you get my drift. Sometimes, I’m amazed at an old memory, one as much as fifty years ago, vivid and sharp. I am convinced those memories that touch the heart remain forever locked there till a trigger brings it back.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Detroit News

June 23 is Detroit-Style Pizza Day: Here's where to celebrate

There are a lot of national food holidays celebrating certain dishes, cuisines and condiments, but none more cheesy and delicious as National Detroit-Style Pizza Day, June 23. The holiday was born last year when Buddy's Day, which was named by Detroit Mayor Dave Bing in 2011, evolved to National Detroit-Style Pizza Day. This was part of the year-long, 75th anniversary celebration for the Buddy's Pizza brand.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Packaging company to bring 1,000 jobs to Bedrock-owned site in Detroit

A packaging and distribution firm is moving from Highland Park to Delray, bringing what officials say will be more than 1,000 full-time jobs to a Bedrock-owned facility in the southwest Detroit neighborhood. Bedrock announced Friday a five-year agreement to lease 200,000 square feet at its Fort Street Industrial Campus, formerly...
DETROIT, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Detroit Burgers | 10 Must-Try Burgers in Detroit Michigan

If you’re looking for the best burgers in Detroit, you’ve come to the right place!. Burgers are easy to love, which is why they are so popular. The combination of a juicy ground beef patty and a fresh, fluffy bun functions as the perfect canvas for a culinary adventure.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Don’t be basic: 22 off-the-beaten-path Michigan attractions to check out

I am often asked as a Detroit local what there is to do around here, by out-of-towners or neighbors that don’t get out much. Common answers (my answers are anything but common) might include the Detroit Zoo, the DIA, Belle Isle, or the Riverwalk, and while all are fantastic and very entertaining answers, I like to give suggestions that are a little bit more like me: odd, weird, quirky, funny, or obscure perhaps.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Let the show begin: Ford Fireworks, other 4th of July displays to light up local skies

For the first time since 2019, people will be able to gather downtown to watch the iconic 2022 Ford Fireworks show illuminate the sky over the Detroit River. Entering its 64th year, thousands of spectators are expected to gather Monday to admire fireworks that will be released from barges on the Detroit River. Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company, said he's excited the show is returning to its original location.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy