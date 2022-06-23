Where to find fireworks shows near you in metro Detroit

Fireworks will once again light up the sky for in-person viewing this summer after a two-year hiatus for most communities.

The Ford Fireworks, among the nation's largest displays, were held in 2020 and 2021 for television viewing only, with no crowds, at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township. The show returns to skies above Detroit and Windsor this year, with the theme: “Hey Detroit, The Sky Shines for You!”

Now in its 64th year, the downtown Detroit tradition will blast off on Monday, weather permitting, with live and TV viewing. Hundreds of thousands usually gather in Hart Plaza and surrounding areas to watch.

“We are thrilled to bring the Ford Fireworks back to Detroit, as this event truly brings our community together and showcases the city in a special way,” said Tony Michaels, CEO of The Parade Company, one of the producers of the Ford Fireworks.

The show will feature more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects, visible for miles along the Detroit River.

The Ford Fireworks can also be viewed on WDIV-TV (Channel 4). News/Talk 760 WJR radio will also provide special radio coverage.

Here is a list of more upcoming fireworks displays in metro Detroit:

Livingston County

Dusk June 24: Michigan Challenge Balloonfest : Howell High School Complex, 1200 W. Grand in Howell.

Macomb County

Dusk June 23: 57th Annual Bay-Rama Fireworks Show : Walter and Mary Burke Park, 36300 Front in New Baltimore.

Dusk June 24: Fireworks Extravaganza : Veterans Memorial Park, 32400 Jefferson in St. Clair Shores.

Dusk June 24: Downtown Mount Clemens Independence Day Celebration : Riverfront, North Main in Mount Clemens.

10 p.m. June 24: Shelby Township Independence Day Fireworks : Stony Creek Metropark, 4300 Main in Shelby Township

10 p.m. July 4 : Red, White and Boom! Fireworks at the Vineyard : Youngblood Vineyard, 61829 Ray Center in Ray.

10:05 p.m. July 6: Clinton Township Fireworks : Downtown Clinton Township.

Oakland County

Dusk June 23: Light the Night Fireworks : Sibley Square Park, Downton Wixom.

10 p.m. June 25: Lake Orion 2022 Jubilee : Green's Park, Park Island Drive in Lake Orion.

Dusk June 25: Walled Lake Summer Festival : E. V. Mercer Beach, East Walled Lake Dr. in Walled Lake.

10 p.m. June 25: Red, White & Blues Fireworks Festival & BBQ : Adjacent to Highland Township Hall, 305 N John in Highland.

10 p.m. June 26: Festival in the Park : Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile in Madison Heights.

Dusk June 26: Cars Under the Stars : M1 Concourse Drive in Pontiac.

10:06 p.m. June 29: Festival of the Hills : Borden Park, 1400 E. Hamlin in Rochester Hills.

10 p.m. July 2: Independence Fest : Clintonwood Park, 6000 Clarkston in Clarkston.

Dusk July 2: White Lake Fireworks : South end of White Lake, White Lake Road in Highland Township.

10:10 p.m. July 2: Kensington Metropark : 4570 Huron River Parkway in Milford.

10:10 p.m. July 2: Lake Oakland Fireworks : Over Lake Oakland, Dill Drive in Waterford.

Dusk July 4: Clawson 4th of July : Clawson Park, 935 N. Custer in Clawson.

Wayne County

10 p.m. June 25: Van Buren Township : Beck Ball Fields, Beck in Belleville.

Dusk June 25: Taylor Summer Festival : Heritage Park, 12111 Pardee in Taylor.

10:15 p.m. June 26: Livonia Spree ’70 : Ford Field, 14281 Farmington in Livonia.

9:56 p.m. June 27: The Ford Fireworks Detroit : Hart Plaza, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit.

Dusk June 30-July 3 : Greenfield Village Annual Salute to America : Greenfield Village, 20900 Oakwood Blvd. in Dearborn.

Dusk July 1: Fireworks at Willow Metro Park : 23200 S. Huron in New Boston.

10:10 p.m. July 3: Lake Erie Metropark Fireworks : 32481 W. Jefferson in Brownstown Township.

Dusk July 8: Uncle Sam Jam Fest : Woodhaven Civic Center Park, 23101 Hall in Woodhaven.

Washtenaw County

Dusk July 3: Manchester Fireworks Display : Carr Park, 577 W. Austin in Manchester.

Brendel Hightower is an assistant editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact her at bhightower@freepress.com.

