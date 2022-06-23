ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

When part of Nashville’s largest reservoir collapsed

By Caitlin Huff, Alex Denis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMW4N_0gJVLWSE00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While Nashvillians drive by a 51 million gallon rock reservoir in Edgehill daily and pay it no mind, it once was a focal point for the city.

In 1889 the 8th Avenue reservoir was built on Kirkpatrick’s Hill.

Fossils you won’t find anywhere except Tennessee

“There had been a Union Army Fort when the Union Army occupied Nashville,” said Dr. Carole Bucy, Nashville historian.

Today it’s one of the 39 reservoirs across Davidson county, but when it was in construction, it was the city’s only water source and remains the largest.

“Nashville was very proud of its water system,” said Bucy.

The structure is 603ft. across with walls 22ft. wide at the base. Again, it has the capacity to hold 51 million gallons of water.

“There had been rumors for years it was leaking in various spots,” Bucy said.

Pictures from the 1900s show the areas in question.

“This was the time when we had machine politics in Nashville,” Bucy explained. “Politics played a part as to why the reservoir had not been repaired earlier.”

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

On November 5, 1912, the reservoir’s wall collapsed on the southeast side, sending around 25 million gallons of water crashing down.

“Imagine this in the middle of the night with no warning, no rain, no storm, no wind.” Bucy continued, “Suddenly water is gushing through your house and your house is literally being washed away.”

Residents were stunned.

“Property damage over there in that area of Nashville was incredibly extreme all the way to the Cumberland River,” Bucy said.

Despite the force, no one died. The news of what happened spread quickly.

“People were going over there with their cameras and their photographer and having their pictures made,” said Bucy.

The reservoir was repaired and the land immediately south of where it was established was turned into a park in 1914.

Hidden Tennessee | Discover some of the Volunteer States best-kept secrets

Today the reservoir is inspected frequently and is used for storage of treated water – up to 21 million gallons at a time.

That water is then pumped into homes and used by firefighters in areas known as “City Low.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

100,000+ expected for Nashville PRIDE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It is shaping to be a historic Nashville PRIDE Festival this weekend, with a record 100,000 people expected to attend. Organizers say they are working with state agencies, MNPD, and a private company to ensure security is tight. “This is a family-friendly festival. We want you...
NASHVILLE, TN
homesenator.com

10 Things To Consider Before Purchasing A Condo In Nashville

Buying any sort of real estate property is a difficult job. For many people, it’s the biggest investment of their life. Depending on the requirement buyers are interested in the variety of housing. For a growing number of Americans, especially in Nashville, condos are becoming more and more famous among people of all ranges.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Protests in Nashville after abortion ruling

Tennessee trigger law to ban most abortions in 30 days. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for June 25, 2022. Self-defense claimed in fatal Harding Pike shooting. Man previously arrested for terroristic threats found …. Missing person last seen in water at Clarksville …
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
beckersspine.com

Tennessee's largest orthopedic group expands

Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance will open a Brentwood, Tenn., clinic and physical therapy facility on June 27, according to the Williamson Herald. "We recognize the importance of providing convenient access to quality orthopedic services in Nashville's surrounding communities, and with the addition of physical therapy services in this location, we can deliver another level of engagement for our providers and patients," said Rob Simmons, the group's CEO.
BRENTWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoirs#Water Storage#Urban Construction#Union Army Fort
WSMV

Report: Body recovered near edge of Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, a body was found floating in the Cumberland River. Nashville Fire officials told us that dispatch received a call regarding a body found floating in the water near the edge of the Cumberland River. Crews then arrived at the Rock Harbor Marina located at...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Vanderbilt professor killed in helicopter crash in West Virginia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A professor of engineering at the Vanderbilt University was among six passengers that died in a helicopter crash in the West Virginia mountains, earlier this week. According to WSAZ in Huntington, WV, a Vietnam era Bell UH-1B Huey chopper took off from Logan County Airport carrying...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in and around Wilson County. Disney’s Lion King Jr Saturday, June 25 to Sunday, June 26, various times 110 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN The Capitol Theater Disney’s The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world and now, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
williamsonherald.com

Once lost, Davison found his calling as first responder

A hard lesson changed Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Davison’s life when he was a teen on the verge of heading down a path to nowhere. Davison was a rebellious, confused teenager. His grandparents were raising him to be a self-sufficient, independent, God-fearing man, but he was having trouble understanding.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Conservation group receives boost in Williamson County land dispute

Activists working to prevent the development of mansions on a tract of green space along the Harpeth River in Williamson County have received a boost in their efforts. The Williamson County Heritage Foundation placed Vaughn Road on its annual Sites to Save list in May, identifying it as part of the Old Natchez Trace, a historic highway used by Native Americans since precolonial times and later traversed by white settlers in the 1800s. Vaughn Road cuts right through the proposed development.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Mighty 990

Baby Denied Heart Transplant by Vanderbilt: Parents

There’s a life or death situation happening at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. The parents of a seven-month-old baby say their son has been denied a life-saving heart transplant. Vanderbilt did not respond to KWAM’s inquiries into the matter. Baby August was turned away because he has...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

74-year-old Joe D Long dead, 2 people injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

74-year-old Joe D Long dead, 2 people injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 74-year-old Joe D Long as the man who lost his life after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at 12:15 p.m. on Briley Parkway north near the Centennial Boulevard exit [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy