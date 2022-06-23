Marco Rubio, Val Demings Clash on Overturning Roe v. Wade

With the U.S. Supreme Court considering overturning Roe v. Wade, the two top candidates in Florida’s U.S. Senate race are stressing their differences on abortion.

This week, the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s Candidate Fund threw its support behind U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for a third term.

“Senator Marco Rubio is a formidable pro-life champion. We’re so grateful for his voice and proud to back his re-election,” said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “Sen. Rubio keenly understands the stakes of this moment for countless unborn children and mothers. He is an articulate and effective advocate for commonsense pro-life protections, standing up to the abortion lobby for Floridians time after time. Pro-abortion Democrats like Val Demings desperately want to shut the people out of the debate over our national policy of abortion on demand until birth – she even votes against life-saving care for babies who survive abortions.”

The organization also stressed Rubio’s record on abortion, including his support for overturning Roe v. Wade, including backing the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case which the Supreme Court is currently considering.

“Rubio has earned an A+ on SBA Pro-Life America’s National Pro-Life Scorecard for his impeccable pro-life record. He introduced amendments to prohibit abortion giant Planned Parenthood from receiving forgivable loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. He also introduced the Child Interstate Abortion Notification Act to protect minor girls from exploitation. He is a co-sponsor of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, the Support and Value Expectant (SAVE) Moms and Babies Act, and the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act. He signed the pro-life congressional amicus brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which the court will assess whether pre-viability limits on abortion are constitutional. Rubio has fiercely defended the right to express pro-life views and fought against unjust censorship,” the group noted this week.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., is the heavy favorite to win the Democratic nomination to challenge Rubio in November. She stressed her commitment to Roe v. Wade last month.

“The Supreme Court will likely overturn Roe v. Wade in the next few months – and when they do, at least 36 million women in more than 28 states will lose access to the fundamental right to make personal decisions about their own body,” Demings insisted. “This is an appalling decision that turns the clock back on women’s rights by nearly 50 years, taking our country back to a time when women had no choice but to undergo dangerous back-alley procedures.

“This is a coordinated attack on a fundamental right that the GOP has planned for decades. I’ll never stop fighting for the right to reproductive choice – and if I win this Senate race, Democrats can use our expanded pro-choice majority to federally codify abortion rights.”