RV Retailer, LLC (RVR) announced last Wednesday the acquisition of A&S RV Centers with two locations in Auburn Hills and Midland, Michigan. “We are excited to enter Michigan with A&S RV Centers growing our store count to 102 across the nation. Michigan is the 4th largest RV market in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. I know very well what a great state it is to enjoy the outdoors. I grew up in Michigan, and my family went camping in our RV most weekends in the spring, summer, and fall,” Jon Ferrando, chief executive officer and president of RVR.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO