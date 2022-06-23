ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Bonchon opens 3rd DFW location

Fast Casual
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonchon has opened its third restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The store is located in the Frisco Village Shopping Center at 4760 Preston Road at Preston and Lebanon. "Bringing another location this close...

www.fastcasual.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
airwaysmag.com

Airliners International to return to the DFW Area for its 46th Show

CHICAGO – Airliners International is to hold the 2023 Airline History Conference and Collectibles Show in Dallas/Fort Worth, with Airways as one of its main hosts. The organizers of the event announced the dates for next year during its 45th Annual Meeting held in Chicago today by the World Airline Historical Society (WAHS). This year, 200 vendor tables were available for buying, selling, and swapping airline memorabilia.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Fort Worth, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth expects continued growth even if national economy slows

Although fears of a recession are growing, Fort Worth economic watchers project that the city and Texas will be largely protected from the worst of its effects. Recession fears are fueled by rising oil prices, inflation reaching its highest level in 40 years, and recent interest rate increases in response by the Federal Reserve Board.
FORT WORTH, TX
nrn.com

Nation’s Only Chicken Salad Franchise Continues to Expand Across Texas, Inks Deals for Locations Across Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Comfort Food#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Korean
timesnewsexpress.com

As Housing Supply Fails to Meet Demand in Dallas, the Rent’s Too Darn High

By now, you probably already feel the pinch. As more and more people move to Texas, the least surprising thing ever is happening in Dallas: Rents are skyrocketing. The Texas Realtors 2021 Relocation Report found that between 537,000 and 582,000 people moved to Texas in 2019, and the state ranked second overall in relocation activity in the same year. But with this influx of new people comes the problem of where they are going to live, and demand is now higher than supply.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Vegan Bakery is the Real Deal

There is only one vegan bakery in Fort Worth, and they open their arms to vegans and nonvegans alike. Husband and wife duo Stephanie and Mark Garza have been running Fort Worth’s only 100% vegan bakery, Planted Bakery, for two years. Two years later, they reflect on the passage of time from their start during the pandemic.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
multihousingnews.com

Tides Equities Buys Fort Worth Community

Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of the 274-unit property. Tides Equities has acquired Copper Creek, a 274-unit garden-style community in Fort Worth, Texas, from a private owner. Senior Managing Director Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap arranged the transaction. According to Yardi Matrix data, the property last changed hands...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

Delta wins right to stay at Dallas airport after lawsuit

DALLAS (AP) — Delta Air Lines will be able to continue operating flights at Dallas Love Field for another six years, under a settlement approved by the city council. The agreement, which passed without debate this week, appears to end a long court fight over gates at the city-owned airport near downtown Dallas that is dominated by Southwest Airlines.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The amphitheater and stage at Grandscape in The Colony officially has a new name.

The outdoor stage and amphitheater at The Colony's Grandscape district has a new name. Grandscape and Molson Coors — a multinational beverage conglomerate whose products include Miller Lite and Coors, among others — announced in a press release that a naming rights agreement was brokered for the stage. Since Monday, the name of the outdoor amphitheater has been "Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn at Grandscape."
THE COLONY, TX
Southlake Style

Boerne Akustik Opens In Southlake

A new audio company is turning up the volume at a brand new store in Southlake. Originally founded in the 1960s as Custom Designs LTD., Boerne Akustik is an audio business that specializes in its own brand of loudspeaker systems that can be customized with volume and listening levels that work for you. Owner Chris Tupper says the customer is essential to designing their personalized speaker system to their liking.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chandler’s Kitchen to open in Flower Mound

Chandler's Kitchen is set to open in Flower Mound in July. (Courtesy Chandler's Kitchen) Chandler’s Kitchen is expected to open July 1 in Flower Mound. It will be located at 890 Parker Square Road, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant does not have a menu yet, but it has posted photos of its steak and schnitzel to be offered on Facebook.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy