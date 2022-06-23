ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Letters: Frescoes have lasting impact; Missing pieces in pro-choice arguments

By CDT readers
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ev8sZ_0gJVKR4o00

Frescoes have lasting impact

I was pleased to see the article in the June 16 edition about the conservation of the land grant frescoes in Old Main. I wrote my doctoral dissertation on Henry Varnum Poor under the direction of Harold Dickson, who conceived the idea of the frescoes and was instrumental in commissioning Poor. (Dickson was also responsible for commissioning Heinz Warneke to sculpt the iconic Nittany Lion.) It is good to know that the university continues to recognize the importance of the frescoes and is committed to their preservation. Not well-known today, Poor was listed in Time magazine as one of the “top ten artists” in the United States about the same time as the first phase of the frescoes was painted in 1939-40. E. P. Richardson, one of the most influential American art historians in the mid 20th century, called the land grant frescoes “among the finest” of the hundreds of murals executed during that period. Because he was enthusiastic about the project, Poor came to Penn State for a fraction of his standard fee. He also made the unusual stipulation that Old Main was to remain open so that the students and the public could watch him work. He attracted a large audience, and in 1940, the Thespians paid him a tribute with an original play entitled “Poor Mr. Varnum” in which characters in the frescoes came to life. The play is long forgotten, but it is reassuring to know that the land grant frescoes will endure and continue to make the lobby of Old Main an extraordinary, special place.

Richard James Porter, New York, NY

Missing pieces in pro-choice arguments

As someone who reads everything I can regarding the abortion issue, I was interested to read the two pro-choice letters that were published in the June 17 paper. The first, by John Harris, was long, flowery and elegantly written, but included meaningless phrases like “children are not befallen of nature but socially electively chosen.” While sounding intellectual, this effort was in fact really intended to confuse and obfuscate, blinding the reader to simple facts.

The second, by Karen Stoehr, took a different tack. This author was refuting a pro-life letter by Baptist pastors that was in the CDT a few days ago. She argues that — because Baptists have religious positions about women with which she disagrees — they cannot then have a constitutional right to have an opinion about abortion. Again, this is an argument meant to confuse the reader and distract from the core of the issue.

The only actual question about abortion is one that is almost never mentioned in any pro-choice argument: Is it ethically and morally acceptable to take the life of a preborn child? Or not?

Amy Rothrock, State College

Letter ‘Orwellian offense against truth’

I find Walter Uhler’s letter last week to be appalling and an Orwellian offense against truth. I know Mr. Uhler is a good and decent citizen, and an expert in the Slavic field, but I think he has been listening to too much propaganda from Russian state sources, which lie on Kremlin orders and are punished for veracity. I’m sure his background as a negotiator with Gorbachev is impressive, but Russia invaded Ukraine, not the opposite. Putin’s war is wreaking destruction and murder on Ukraine’s territory, not Russia’s. Zelenskyy is a hero to most of the world because he clearly represents the will of most of Ukraine’s people, even those who speak Russian. The Maidan Square revolution was not a “coup” but a popular revolt, following a massacre. It toppled a Russian puppet because he was a tyrant like Belarus’s. Zelenskyy was a comedian in private life, not an “oligarch.” The oligarch of oligarchs is Vladimir Putin, who controls vast personal wealth and showers it on his obedient friend-oligarchs. He is also a pitiless murderer of anyone who crosses him. It is reasonable to say that NATO should not have expanded, but that happened because of Russia’s lamentable imperial and Soviet-era history, not because NATO seeks to invade or destroy Russia. Finland and Sweden were perfectly happy to be neutral countries; it is Russian behavior that forces them to seek NATO’s shelter.

Steven Smith, College Township

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State College, PA
Entertainment
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Atlantic

The Pope’s Secret Back Channel to Hitler

In August 1939, as he was finalizing plans for the invasion of Poland, Adolf Hitler was also engaged in negotiations with Pope Pius XII so delicate that not even the German ambassador to the Holy See knew about them. The existence of these talks was a secret the Vatican was eager to maintain long after Pius XII’s death—as it did for eight decades. The 12-volume compilation of the Holy See’s documents on the Second World War, completed in 1981, which to date has constituted the official record of Vatican activity during that period, contains no reference to the negotiations. Knowledge of them has only now come to light with the recent opening of the Pius XII archives at the Vatican.
RELIGION
Fast Company

These 7 Catholic churches in Europe are unlike anything you’ve seen before

After World War II, religion in Europe was declining, and the Catholic Church turned to architecture for a fresh start: Out with the gilt and the traditional symbology, in with the concrete and glass. In an upcoming book, British photographer Jamie McGregor Smith tells the story of these little-known modernist...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Pro Choice#American#Old Main
The Associated Press

Pope cracks down on new Catholic religious start-ups

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has taken another step to reign in new religious groups in the Catholic Church after their unregulated proliferation in recent decades led to abuses in governance that allowed spiritual and sexual misconduct to go unchecked. Francis issued a new decree published Wednesday that requires...
RELIGION
SFGate

Pope says traditionalist Catholics "gag" church reforms

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has complained that traditionalist Catholics, particularly in the United States, are “gagging” the church’s modernizing reforms and insisted that there was no turning back. Francis told a gathering of Jesuit editors in comments published Tuesday that he was convinced that some...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
1K+
Followers
210
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy