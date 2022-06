Everyone who has been to Black Dog has a favorite sauce. I've had the same two favorite sauces since my first bite at the Urbana location in 2014: the Lexington and Georgia peach. I've stuck with these two for a long time, but I've been wanting to try all of Black Dog's sauces. So when my sister came to visit, we added every single barbecue sauce on the menu to our dinner order.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO