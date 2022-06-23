PA included in dog food recall from major brand. Here’s how to check your bag

Pennsylvania has been included in a new product recall, this time for a single lot of Freshpet brand dog food over concerns it could contain salmonella, the company announced June 17.

“Our Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but a small portion of the lot was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets in the last two weeks,” the company said in a notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

No other Freshpet products or lot codes are impacted by this recall, the company said.

There’s a risk to your whole household, not just your family dog, if you bought the food and handled it or surfaces it touched without thoroughly washing your hands.

Here’s what you need to know about this recall notice.

How can I tell if the Freshpet dog food I bought has been recalled?

The recall is for the 4.5-pound bag of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe.

You’ll want to look for a sell-by date of Oct. 29, 2022, or 10/29/22. That’s the batch under a recall due to potential salmonella contamination.

If you want to be extra sure, you can also check for the retail UPC code, which should be at the bottom and back of the bag. The code to look for is 627975011673.

Dog food company is recalling its Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe. If your bag has the sell-by date of October 29, 2022, you should throw it out.

If you bought the product, you’ll want to stop feeding it to your dog and toss it out immediately.

Freshpet is asking customers who bought the contaminated product to call 1-800-285-0563 with questions or to report illnesses. That hotline is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The hours are Eastern Standard Time.

You can also go to the company’s website at FreshPet Recall .

Have any pets been sickened by the contaminated food?

Freshpet said in its announcement June 17 it had received no reports of “illness, injury or adverse reaction” from the pet food.

While the company said the food was shipped to “limited geographic markets,” CBS News reported that includes more than 100 Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, along with some Target stores and other retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

What are the symptoms of salmonella in dogs?

Dogs infected with salmonella can exhibit the following symptoms:

Vomiting

Diarrhea or bloody diarrhea

Lethargy/Fatigue

Decreased appetite

Fever

Abdominal pain

Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can infect other animals and humans.

If your dog consumed the recalled food and has the above symptoms, you should contact your veterinarian immediately, the company said.