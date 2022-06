Piedmont, AL – On Saturday, June 2, 2022 at 8:00 pm the tribute band, Sons of Bocephus will be live at The Place Downtown. The Josie Music Awards Tribute Band of the Year will be on stage Saturday July 2nd at 8pm, tickets are on sale now at Freshtix.com, and will be on sale at the door if they don’t sale out. The Place Downtown is an outdoor venue in downtown Piedmont, Alabama. This venue is located in an old renovated historical building on Ladiga Street.

