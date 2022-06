Just bring your boat! Beautiful and well maintained waterfront home in Mariners Cove. Comes furnished. NEW ROOF (pics taken before new roof installed), 2 new skylights, new skirting with support beams. Move right in and enjoy life on the water this summer. Brand new deck overlooks the water and your private dock. Extra large lot offers plenty of parking for guests and storing your boat in the off season. 2 sheds for storage. Bright, open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Imagine waking up, walking out your back door on to your boat and heading out to the water for a day of fishing, crabbing or just relaxing. Current land rent is $1,154/month. Subject to buyer being approved by the park. Boat is available for separate purchase to the buyer!.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO