The unemployment rate on Long Island has held steady for the second month in a row, according to data from the New York State Department of Labor. In May 2022, the unemployment rate in Nassau and Suffolk County was reported at 2.7%, the same as it was in April. Last May, the rate was at 4.5%. In comparison, the unemployment rate in New York City was at 5.7% in May compared with 10.2% the year before.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO