Opinion: It's time to redeem the promise of Title IX

By Alana Glass
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

— Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972

I remember feeling excited and nervous about joining the basketball team. Not excited in the way that most kids are excited about their birthday or Christmas morning. Rather, as it got closer and closer to the first day of practice, my nerves were keeping me up at night.

Growing up in mid-Michigan, where girls had limited athletic opportunities at the time, I had little exposure to team sports. By the time my family relocated to Metro Detroit and my school offered team sports, I was too self-conscious to consider joining a team. The curiosity was there – you couldn’t grow up during the Pistons’ Bad Boys era without having some appreciation for the game. But, without experience or role models, 14-year-old me lacked the confidence to even try.

Fortunately, the girls’ basketball coach at my new school urged me to join the team. So, the summer before my first season, I checked out every how-to-play basketball book that I could get my hands on from the Detroit Public Library. My method to learn the game was unconventional. But what I lacked in skill, I made up for with knowledge.

My eventual opportunity to play youth sports was largely thanks to Title IX, the landmark federal legislation prohibiting gender discrimination in educational programs and activities that receive federal funding. Among the most significant pieces of civil rights law in United States history, Title IX has played a critical role in expanding academic and athletic opportunities for girls and women at all education levels.

A gateway for girls

June 23, 2022, marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Since its passage, participation opportunities for girls at the high school level have increased more than tenfold, from 294,015 in 1972 to 3.4 million in the 2018-2019 school year. Girls, who were once only 7% of high school varsity athletes, now account for 43%.

Title IX also has been a catalyst for building awareness of, and appreciation for, the positive impact of sports, play, and recreation on the social-emotional development of girls. Studies from the Women’s Sports Foundation show that girls who play sports have higher levels of confidence, self-esteem, and academic success. Female student athletes also reap enhanced leadership opportunities and long-term health benefits.

While Title IX has played a critical role in expanding sports opportunities, in 2020, only seven states offered athletic opportunities to female athletes proportional to the enrollment of female students in their schools, according to the National Center for Education Statistics and the Civil Rights Data Collection. Young female athletes of color, with disabilities, from low-income households, and those who identify as LGBTQ+ are the most likely to be left out.

At the K-12 level in Michigan, girls participate in athletics at lower rates than boys, and those rates are limited further by factors such as socioeconomic status and geography, according to the Michigan Task Force on Women in Sports. For example, in Michigan, the rate for high school boys’ sports participation is 57% versus 48% for girls.

"Many individuals [whom the task force] interviewed felt girls’ sports teams are not seen as ‘important’ and receive less administrative support when compared to boys’ teams – a feeling exacerbated by the difficulty experienced in obtaining funding for basic athletic equipment like uniforms and in accessing gym space for practices. Priority is often given to boys’ teams," the task force's research report says.

The 50th anniversary of Title IX is an opportunity to stop, reflect on these disparities, and determine how we can fulfill the law’s promise to achieve gender equity for young athletes.

How you can help

Today, I’m proud to serve as director of Project Play: Southeast Michigan, an initiative that envisions all young people in our region — regardless of location, income, ability, or gender — enjoying the opportunity to be active through sports and live their best, healthiest lives. Project Play is a partnership of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, and the Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program.

Project Play is committed to uplifting girls in sports, not just on this anniversary, but for the long term. We strive to empower families, coaches, and youth sports organizations – like Girls on the Run and Figure Skating in Detroit – to expand girls’ access to athletics.

It takes all of us to do this work:

• Parents can get girls engaged in sports at an early age to help them develop social and emotional skills that support their success in school and life, and build confidence and lifelong healthy habits.

• Coaches can provide girls with sports experiences that are fun and lay the groundwork for them to become healthy, happy adults. There is an urgent need for more female coaches to serve as strong, confident role models for these young athletes. A 2018 Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program report found that only 22.5% of youth coaches were women.

• Youth sports organizations can dedicate space and opportunities for girls, be intentional about inviting girls to play sports, and strive to reframe the narrative around youth sports so that “playing like a girl” is a compliment rather than an insult.

I am one of the lucky ones. I had encouragement and access to play sports at an age when girls tend to drop out of participation at twice the rate of boys. If my coach hadn’t reached out to me, I never would have played basketball and benefited from the lessons in leadership and teamwork that made me who I am today. My wish, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, is that we can come together to ensure all girls in southeast Michigan have that opportunity.

Alana Glass is the director of Project Play: Southeast Michigan. Visit cfsem.org/projectplay to learn more or donate. Email projectplay@cfsem.org to get involved.

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

