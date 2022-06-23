ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the rare disease tennis champ Rafael Nadal battles to maintain solid footing

By Steve Dorfman, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
I’ve followed sports — and the injuries suffered by athletes — my whole life.

As an 8-year-old, I knew what a “pulled hamstring” was because my favorite football player — Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame wide receiver Paul Warfield — had strained his left hamstring in the days leading up to the team’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII.

The year I turned 9, I learned what a career-saving miracle — and medical breakthrough — “Tommy John surgery” was for baseball pitchers. Tommy John was a left-handed pitcher who, in 1974, was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. John’s throwing ability was salvaged thanks to the then-revolutionary — and experimental — technique of harvesting a ligament from his own body and using it to reconstruct the elbow’s injured ligament.

John would pitch another 15 years and the procedure is now known in his honor.

In the decades since, I’ve kept up with as many of the latest advances in sports-injury treatments as a layperson can. But it’s been a while since an injury or chronic condition in an active athlete has caught me off guard.

So leave it to 36-year-old tennis champion Rafael Nadal — the all-time men’s leader in Grand Slam titles with 22 (two more than rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer) — to introduce most of us lay folks to the degenerative condition in his left foot that he’s battled since he was diagnosed at age 19 but revealed to the sports world only last year: Mueller-Weiss syndrome.

Intolerable pain from the disease prevented him from playing for more than half of 2021 — and threatened to end his career.

Rare condition: Foot bone is dying

According to the American Journal of Roentgenology (radiology), Mueller-Weiss syndrome is a “rare disease that refers to spontaneous adult-onset tarsal navicular osteonecrosis.”

In other words: The bone in the middle of the top of the foot — and its surrounding cartilage — suddenly loses vascularization and just dies.

Wait — what?

We sports fans usually associate the risk of osteonecrosis with catastrophic hip injuries, like the one Los Angeles Raiders running back Bo Jackson suffered in 1991 — he never played football again — or the one current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered in 2019 while at the University of Alabama.

The AJR also notes that Mueller-Weiss “is uncommonly encountered and, as such, may be misdiagnosed and improperly treated.”

Indeed, Cleveland Clinic Weston foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Niall Smyth says “we see only a handful of cases per year.”

The disease usually presents in middle age and is far more common in women. Around 70% of diagnosed patients are women, according to the AJR.

As to what would’ve caused Nadal — or, for that matter, any Mueller-Weiss syndrome patient — to be afflicted, that’s a mystery too.

“We don’t know exactly what causes Mueller-Weiss,” says Smyth. “There are several theories — congenital deformity, genetics, trauma, alteration in biomechanics — but there’s no way to know for sure.”

The AJR believes that the causes of Mueller-Weiss are “probably multifactorial and related to chronic loading on a suboptimally ossified navicular.”

As the disease progresses, the navicular bone craters, making the foot increasingly arthritic.

Treating Mueller-Weiss syndrome

Because the degenerative disease is incurable, the goal for a Mueller-Weiss sufferer is to manage the pain.

By the time Smyth usually sees a Mueller-Weiss patient, the more conservative treatment options — such as painkilling and/or anti-inflammatory injections — have ceased being effective.

Surgery — in which the navicular is fused with surrounding bones — becomes the final option.

“We do the surgery on an outpatient basis with plates and screws,” says Smyth. “Patients usually have to stay off the foot for anywhere from six to 10 weeks.”

Smyth says that for a typical middle-aged Mueller-Weiss patient, the procedure usually alleviates severe pain and enables the patient to live a relatively active life.

“But for an elite professional athlete like Nadal competing at the top of his sport, this kind of surgery could easily be career-ending,” says Smyth. “He’d lose the kind of foot flexion and explosion needed to compete at a world-class level.”

Which is why Nadal has never had the surgery.

But he’s always known that when it came to his foot, he’s been on borrowed time.

Nadal has been buying time

After being forced to pull out of the 2021 U.S. Open, he explained in a video posted to his social medial channels “it’s the same injury I’ve been having since 2005. In that moment, the doctors were very negative about my future career, but honestly, I’ve been able to have a career that I never dreamed about so I am confident I will recover again, and if the foot is better, I am confident that my tennis and my mentality will be there again soon.”

In September, he posted on Instagram a picture of him with crutches after he’d undergone an undivulged medical treatment. The post was accompanied, in part, with the following: “Hello everyone. I can tell you I was in Barcelona with my team and medical team to have a treatment to my foot which will need a few days of rest and some weeks out of action."

Whatever the treatment was, it staved off the pain enough that he was able to win the Australian Open in January and enjoy the best start to a season he's ever had — ultimately winning 20 straight matches and two other hardcourt titles.

However, during his run earlier this month to his 14th French Open title, he needed to receive anesthetic injections on a nerve in his foot just to take the red-clay court.

“I had my doctor here with me,” he told Eurosport after the final. “I don’t know how to say in English the thing that we did, but we played with no feeling in the foot, with a [pain-killing] injection on the nerve. The foot was asleep, and that’s why I was able to play.”

Unwilling to continue doing the nerve injections — but still wanting to play in the Wimbledon Championships (which run June 27-July 10) — Nadal underwent a different procedure earlier this month to alleviate his pain: radiofrequency ablation.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine “radiofrequency ablation is a minimally invasive technique... similar to a needle biopsy.”

With nerve ablation “it can disable nerve fibers that are carrying the pain signal through the spinal cord to the brain. In the right patients, about 70% of RFA procedures provide pain relief that lasts for a year or more. The technique may be useful for some people living with chronic arthritis.”

The procedure appears to have helped Nadal.

In a press conference announcing his “intention” to play at Wimbledon, he explained that "[the medical treatment] done in Barcelona is not a 100% immediate thing, but changes are noticeable. I have noticed them, strange sensations, my joint pain has decreased.”

But Nadal also realizes “my foot situation must be evaluated day after day, so … we must also be careful.”

Rafael Nadal has been aware of his athletic mortality since long before he became a household name.

Part of what has made him the universal fan favorite — and living tennis legend — that he is has been the ferocity with which he competes, as if every match may be his last one ever.

And now the truth is: Each one just may be.

