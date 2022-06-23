ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Illinois primary election is June 28. What to know about Springfield-area candidates & races

By State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 2 days ago

Illinois' 2022 primary election day is June 28. Primary voters will help determine which candidates are on the Nov. 8 general election ballot at all levels of government, among them Congress, Illinois governor, state representatives and county offices.

Here in one stop, learn about most contested races on the Sangamon County ballot before heading to the polls that open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Can you register to vote still in Illinois?: Here's your 2022 primary election guide

FEDERAL

U.S. Senate

GOP candidates line up to challenge Duckworth

Meet Matthew Dubiel

Meet Peggy Hubbard

Meet Bobby Piton

Meet Bill Redpath

No response

13th Congressional District

Newcomers battle over open seat

Meet Nikki Budzinski

Meet Reagan Deering

Meet Matt Hausman

Meet Terry Martin

Meet David Palmer

Meet Jerry Reising

15th Congressional District

The barbs started early in the Rodney Davis, Mary Miller race:

Meet Rodney Davis

Meet Mary Miller

STATE

Governor

Candidates spar at debate

We asked candidates for governor a variety of different topicsa bout pensions, population declines, COVID and help for small business. Here's how they responded:

Secretary of state

The race to replace Jesse White

Attorney general

Three questions for the candidates

More: Early voting numbers strong in Sangamon County ahead of Illinois primary election

54th Senate District

The issues

Meet Don Debolt

Meet Steve McClure

87th House District

Candidates face off

Meet Mary Burress

Meet Bill Hauter

95th House District

District is newly redrawn

Meet Tim Butler

Meet Kent Gray

96th House District

Candidates outline priorities

Meet Prescott Paulin

Meet Lisa Smith Roth

SANGAMON COUNTY ELECTIONS

Democrats vie for board seat

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Illinois primary election is June 28. What to know about Springfield-area candidates & races

Comments / 5

Related
starvedrock.media

Two Republicans face off to run for 118th District of Illinois House of Representatives

Two candidates are running to represent the new 118th District of the Illinois House of Representatives, State Rep. Paul Jacobs of Pomona and Aaron Smith of Marion. Dr. Paul Jacobs of Pomona is the current representative of the 115th District of the Illinois House of Representatives and an optometric physician. He works two days a week when the House is not in session.
MARION, IL
1470 WMBD

Luft, Stoller, Godron-Booth react to Roe v. Wade ruling

PEORIA, Ill. – Some of the area’s local representatives in Springfield are, so far, praising the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe versus Wade, effectively turning the matter back to states. State Representative and Pekin Mayor Mark Luft, in a statement, says he would like to see Illinois...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
County
Sangamon County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Sangamon County, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
Sangamon County, IL
Elections
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Who’s On The Ballot In the Illinois Primary Election

The Illinois Primary Elections take place on June 28th, and there are several races on the ballot that will decide who is eligible for November’s general election. For the seat of Illinois governor, Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker is challenged in his party by Beverly Miles. The Republican candidates for governor are Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf, Max Soloman and Jesse Sullivan.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WTHI

"It's our ammunition..." Illinois counties prepare for primary election

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Illinois is gearing up for its primary election Tuesday. But, that's not to say it hasn't been without its problems. Crawford County's Clerk Fayrene Wright said delays haven't made for the smoothest of sailing. "There's been a few kinks this time," she said. "Because normally our primary is...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Meet Bill#Election Local#State Representatives#Gop#54th Senate
wgel.com

The Illinois Primary Is Tuesday

The Illinois primary election is Tuesday, June 28. There are no primary races in Bond County for county offices. Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL that polls will be open as usual from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The polling locations are all the same except the Lagrange Township is moved to the White Center Ayers Road Field Station. Early voting will be going on until the Monday before the election date, and grace voting registration will be available as well.
BOND COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/24/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With the Primary Election coming up next Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is coming to Illinois tomorrow night for a Save America Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon. The 45th President is expected to officially endorse Mary Miller, of rural Coles County, who’s running against fellow Republican Rodney Davis, in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District. Also attending will be State Senator Darren Bailey of Louisville, one of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run in the Governor’s race in November. Bailey’s been a long-time supporter of Miller, also a farmer.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Illinois Democrats Seek To Make State First Five To Hold Presidential Primary in 2024

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and other top Illinois Democrats are pushing for the state to be one of the first five in the nation to hold the party’s 2024 presidential primary elections. The Chicago Tribune reports the group made their pitch yesterday to the Democratic National Committee panel. They stressed that Illinois‘ racial, ethnic and geographic diversity, as well as strong support for unions and progressive causes makes it an attractive state for an early primary. Illinois is one of 16 states seeking the pre-Super Tuesday status.
ILLINOIS STATE
geneseorepublic.com

Here's what to know about purchasing or owning a firearm in Illinois

One of the most significant pieces of gun control legislation in three decades passed the U.S. House and Senate with bipartisan support. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Saturday. It comes a month after a teenage gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle massacred 19 elementary school students and...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Effingham Radio

GOP Candidates For Illinois Governor Hold Final Debate Before Tuesday’s Primary

Four candidates vying for the Illinois Republican nomination for Governor met for the final time to debate before the June 28th Primary Election. The group featured self-proclaimed outsider Jesse Sullivan, State Sen. Darren Bailey, businessman Gary Rabine, and former lawmaker Paul Schimpf. The group was asked how they’d govern with a General Assembly that likely has a Democratic majority, as former Republican Governor Bruce Rauner had to.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

In the wake of Dobbs decision, Gov. Pritzker calls special session

Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is calling on state lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session in response to Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade. In a statement Pritzker says he wants lawmakers to “further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections.”
ILLINOIS STATE
honestcolumnist.com

Illinois primary 2022: What to know before Tuesday’s Election Day

From the six men seeking the GOP nomination for governor to Democratic and Republican incumbent members of Congress facing off in newly drawn congressional districts to Cook County elected officials trying to hold on to their seats, it has been a busy 2022 primary election. Here’s what to know before...
ILLINOIS STATE
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy