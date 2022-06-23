Illinois primary election is June 28. What to know about Springfield-area candidates & races

Illinois' 2022 primary election day is June 28. Primary voters will help determine which candidates are on the Nov. 8 general election ballot at all levels of government, among them Congress, Illinois governor, state representatives and county offices.

Here in one stop, learn about most contested races on the Sangamon County ballot before heading to the polls that open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

FEDERAL

U.S. Senate

GOP candidates line up to challenge Duckworth

Meet Matthew Dubiel

Meet Peggy Hubbard

Meet Bobby Piton

Meet Bill Redpath

No response

13th Congressional District

Newcomers battle over open seat

Meet Nikki Budzinski

Meet Reagan Deering

Meet Matt Hausman

Meet Terry Martin

Meet David Palmer

Meet Jerry Reising

15th Congressional District

The barbs started early in the Rodney Davis, Mary Miller race:

Meet Rodney Davis

Meet Mary Miller

STATE

Governor

Candidates spar at debate

We asked candidates for governor a variety of different topicsa bout pensions, population declines, COVID and help for small business. Here's how they responded:

Secretary of state

The race to replace Jesse White

Attorney general

Three questions for the candidates

54th Senate District

The issues

Meet Don Debolt

Meet Steve McClure

87th House District

Candidates face off

Meet Mary Burress

Meet Bill Hauter

95th House District

District is newly redrawn

Meet Tim Butler

Meet Kent Gray

96th House District

Candidates outline priorities

Meet Prescott Paulin

Meet Lisa Smith Roth

SANGAMON COUNTY ELECTIONS

Democrats vie for board seat

